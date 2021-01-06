gucci dec/jan 2021
Lucid Motors Announces First East Coast Studio In Brickell City Centre

Haute Auto, News

Lucid Miami Studio Photo Credit: Lucid MotorsLucid Motors announced the opening of its first Studio on the East Coast at Brickell City Centre in Miami, Florida. Stopping by the Lucid Studio in Brickell City Centre, customers in Miami will see the luxury Lucid Air all-electric sedan and engage with the brand’s luxury sales experience in-person, including a cutting-edge VR experience that enables customers to explore the full range of models, colors, and trim options in a variety of settings.

Lucid Studios are designed to give customers the opportunity to experience Lucid’s advanced electric vehicle technology and reserve their own Lucid Air all-electric sedan.

Lucid MotorsPhoto Credit: Lucid Motors“The opening of our first East Coast Studio in Miami signifies a remarkable milestone for Lucid, marking the expansion of our retail network across the United States and introducing Lucid to an ever-growing audience. Our first product, Lucid Air, a true luxury EV, is setting new standards in power, efficiency, comfort, and range. I’m confident that these attributes will resonate with Floridians attracted to the benefits a state-of-the-art EV can have upon their family, their community, and indeed, the world.” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO, and CTO, Lucid Motors.

The elegance of the Lucid Air is unmatched. It showcases an impeccable indoor-outdoor California vibe that features a satin finish roof canopy trim, seamless access, automated door handles, Intelligent Micro Lens Array headlights, wide-open spaces, a large compartment, and so much more. Each Lucid Air can be curated and personalized to your liking.

At any Lucid Studio, customers can review options for the full Lucid Air lineup of luxury, high-performance EVs, which resets the bar for electric vehicle performance and efficiency with up to 517 miles of projected range on a single charge for select models and a 0-60 mph time as low as 2.5 seconds.

The fully-equipped models range from the Lucid Air Pure, from $69,900, the Lucid Air Touring, which starts at $87,500, and the Lucid Air Grand Touring that starts at $131,500. Along with these, the first available Lucid Air model will be the exclusive, limited production Dream Edition, available from $161,500. These prices are the net retail cost after $7,500 US federal tax credit.

Lucid Miami StudioPhoto Credit: Lucid MotorsThe Lucid Studio experience is like no other. Lucid Studios augment the physical experience of seeing and touching a Lucid Air, along with the materials used in the interior, with an elevated digital experience.

The luxury Studio experience online allows customers to shop from home while engaging with the Lucid “Design Yours” configurator, a cloud-based configuration solution powered by ZeroLight’s Concierge product. This grants customers the convenience to interact with a car while exploring key features and configuration options from the comfort of their own home.

