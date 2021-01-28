King Kicks Lists The 5 Most Comfortable Sneakers For Men

Written in partnership with DN News Desk Photo Credit: King KicksSneakers are a big business. Whether you purchase them for wearing, collecting, working out, or for displaying them as a status symbol, these sports shoes are hot commodities. If anyone knows this, it is King Kicks. Headquartered in Texas, King Kicks is a global destination for authentic sneakers, including the elusive Yeezy label.

King Kicks offers more than just Yeezys as they also offer hard to find varieties of Adidas, Off-Whites, Air Jordans, and Nikes. With annual sales reaching more than $1 million thanks to transactions from the USA, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE, King Kicks has established itself as a major player in the international sneaker market.

Let’s be honest, though. We want shoes to feel as good as they look. King Kicks understands this and has shared their top five picks for the most comfortable sneakers for men. Naturally, these selections are available on their website.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit

These Nikes feature React foam and zone support for any stride. The result is a light, supportive, and intuitive running shoe. As these sneakers are fully customizable, customers can choose their own designs, colors, and laces.

Adidas Ultraboost 20

With 38 colors to choose from, the last thing you can call this variety is boring. It is, however, a versatile running and walking shoe. It is supportive, and the outsole offers extra traction and reduced slip. Strategic reinforced stitching further adds to the quality of this sports shoe.

Nike Air Force 1 07

Fashion meets utility. This is a classic Nike variety that is as comfortable as it is eye-catching. The thick, durable sole contains a discreet air pocket that delivers a cloud-like effect. The chunky design is trending right now, making this sneaker an effortless selection for even the most discerning customer.

Nike Air Monarch IV

One of the unique aspects of this selection is that it is a unisex sneaker. Both men and women can enjoy the benefits of this sneaker that doubles as a walking shoe and a cross-trainer. The uber-thick sole delivers superior comfort with lightweight foam, while the leather uppers offer long-lasting support. If you are looking for a sneaker with serious grip and traction, the Air Monarch delivers.

Adidas Stan Smith Lace-Up Sneakers

This simple style has been a timeless classic for 45 years. Named after tennis star Stan Smith, this simple sneaker offers performance, comfort, and durability. Not to mention you can pull this off with anything from jeans to a sleek suit.

So if you have a rare pair of sneakers lying around, be sure to let King Kicks know as they buy shoes in addition to selling them. For the rarest authentic sneakers available, look no further than King Kicks for shoes that are as comfortable as they are revered.