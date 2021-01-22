Written in partnership with DN News Desk Photo Credit: Julia WangWhether it was her positive mentality or a desire to own a company, Julia Wang had the composure to take the calculated risks necessary to grow as a successful real estate expert.

It often happens that aspiring real estate experts can have all of the requisite characteristics such as passion, hard work, dedication, preparation, optimistic outlook, etc., but lack another main attribute, courage. Some experts are very courageous, such as taking high-end risks and investing hugely to reap future rewards. Some are not courageous enough to take risks at all, relying on the mantra of “low risks, low rewards.” To be a successful real estate expert, one must have the ability to measure bravery and know when to display courage in the right quantity. Julia Wang is one such real estate expert who has scaled to the top of the real estate business.

Even in the challenging times of COVID-19, Julia’s resilience and persistence have helped her succeed in the real estate industry. She is one of the most recognized names on social media in real estate and after closing 2019 with over $29 million in sales, she founded NextGen Real Estate in 2020. NextGen Real Estate is a brokerage that defines the new normal of real estate by using all aspects of technology, especially online and social media platforms.

Julia started her professional career in marketing as a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. After starting as a consultant on her own, she realized that her passion for property intersected with her real estate business target, and she never looked back. She has purchased and sold hundreds of properties all over Houston on behalf of her customers. She has helped first-time buyers and families find their dream homes as a Certified Luxury Home Specialist, as well as helped investors, builders, and developers such as MC2 Architects, Timeline Construction Company, Dreamscape Modern, Citywide Builders, and Imagine Modern Builders, to buy and sell properties. From virtual home tours to the weekly open house to 24/7 assistance, she goes above and beyond in every aspect of the process for her clients.

Julia has over 90k followers on her Instagram account where she shares her personal life and also some insights into her business journey. She also pays for it by using her company and social media network to support a range of philanthropic causes, including social equality, mental wellbeing, and recognition of breast cancer. Away from the office, Julia enjoys travel, cooking, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and vlogging on her lifestyle blog Wangsta’s Paradise. The magnificent home she shares with her husband (who is also a serial entrepreneur), their two children, and a French bulldog puppy, is her version of paradise.“My husband has always been my pillar, and he drives me to be the best person I can ever be, and for that, I’m very thankful,” she says.

To expand the marketing scope of her listings, she has often leveraged her presence across multiple platforms. Her monthly e-newsletters, in which she shares industry perspectives, design ideas, and motivating messages, are coveted by clients and real estate professionals. Mentorship is also an important part of how Julia gives back, which is why it is woven into the fabric of the NextGen family. “It has always been my goal to build a brokerage that harnesses the uniqueness of its people and empowers its agents to buy, lease, and sell better,” she says.

Her willingness to share her trade secrets and her genuine desire to see others succeed is without question the reason her content has remained so relevant even at a time when fewer people are buying houses. Perhaps this is why next-level marketing is Julia’s normal. She has been voted the #1 Texas Social Media Realtor and Yahoo’s top agent to follow in 2020. She is a thought-provoking industry pioneer who is also in high demand as a panelist, keynote speaker, and podcast guest.

For Julia, integrity, abundance, loyalty, and faith are the primary core values for success. For the clearest picture of her devotion to fulfilling her goals and expectations, one only has to read her customer testimonials. It has always been her mantra that selling homes is about selling yourself to the same extent.

