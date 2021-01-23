Gaston Rossato’s Secret To Making The Barn Miami The Hottest Car Dealership In Miami

Written in partnership with Mogul News Desk Photo Credit: Gaston RossatoIt is easy to come up with a novel idea or product but it is much more difficult to promote it. We are living in the digital era now. Online presence doesn’t only portray the reliability of a business but it also plays a huge role in creating brand awareness. Meet Gaston Rossato who successfully leveraged digital media and turned his side hustle into the hottest car dealership in Miami.

Situated among extravagant car dealerships is a different and refreshing kind of dealer. A short distance from Florida’s famous Miami Beach, The Barn Miami, displays its two million dollar inventory and an extensive list of loyal customers. While its competitors have been around for ages, the millennial approach to doing business is what sets The Barn Miami apart. Their online storefront in addition to their physical space allows them to have a strong digital footprint, thus giving them the competitive edge that they need to succeed. This also allows customers to buy and sell vehicles with transparency and ease, saving time and money for both parties involved and instead focusing on preserving the car culture.

Digital technology is transforming almost every aspect of our lives, so it is not surprising that it’s now affecting the automotive industry as well, which has a long history of innovation and technological growth. It is the dedication that Rossato has towards promoting the growth of car culture that sets The Barn Miami apart. He also hosts a monthly sit down to sip and discuss, an event known as Auto Kultur, with a variety of car enthusiasts.

Traditionally, the car business is run by the older generation, and car sales globally have gone down – but due to an increased interest in vintage aesthetics, antique and old school cars are in high demand. Using social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram has allowed Barn Miami to reach thousands and create awareness of what they are doing. It has also allowed them to expand their customer base beyond borders. His purchases are not limited to local ones; Gaston has buyers and sellers all over the world.

Success doesn’t only require an innovative idea or product. One must know how to promote his idea or product to the masses as well. Rossato utilized the power of digital media to its full potential and was hence able to establish such a strong online presence that led to increased profits and loyal customers. His journey encourages entrepreneurs to leverage digital media platforms to their maximum potential to reach the masses all around the world.