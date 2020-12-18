Meet, Simon Yalaza, Living An Accomplished Lifestyle As One Of The Leading YouTubers And Content Creators

In partnership with DN Newsdesk

Photo Credit: Simon YalazaToday, he enjoys the love and appreciation of millions of fans and followers for his street interviews on YouTube, helping him create a lifestyle of his choice.

Year after year we come to know about people who not only made a career of their choice but also gained great recognition and respect for their work. Such stories are rare where youngsters from different parts of the world work upon and hone their skills, learn new things each day, and create a successful journey for themselves. Creating a lifestyle of his choice is one youngster from Germany, who with his astute skills in communications, and his powerful abilities to make people laugh created a wave of change on YouTube with his street interviews that is all about entertainment and fun. He is Simon Yalaza, who was born in Hechingen, Germany in 1988.

Simon Yalaza, as a kid always dreamt of imprinting his name amongst the most celebrated people across the world and his quest to do something different in life also took him towards subjects that offered uniqueness. He belonged to a humble family background, but little did the kid know then, that YouTube would be instrumental in helping him creating a life of his dreams and make him a popular face and personality across Germany and social media platforms.

Simon Yalaza’s lifestyle today exudes his hard work, pure passion, and talent, who three years later after becoming a YouTuber bought a house for his father, who gave him the starting capital for his career and whom he has always admired and considered an influential personality in his life. Simon Yalaza lives in a lavish home and has everything in life that he ever desired, thanks to his consistency in providing high-quality content on YouTube with his street interviews and his innate skills to make people laugh.

His unique and funny content, interviews, and videos have multiplied his fan following across Germany and otherwise and this has upped his confidence in the niche as a creator. On average, Simon Yalaza confesses to working whole day long when his work requires him and also makes sure to give his 100% in all his videos, with maintaining the true essence of his videos and that is to make funny and hilarious videos.

He says, “I get up in the morning, plan what to do throughout the day, work all day long with 100% commitment, and go to bed with at least one positive result.” His lifestyle has made a 360 degree turn where people crave to get clicked with him and pose with him in a selfie. He always makes sure to be in a good mood and spread only good vibes by focusing on the quality of the content and giving something new to his audience with each of his videos.

With millions of views and subscribers on his YouTube channel already with an increasing number of fans following across social media platforms, Simon Yalaza stands tall as a true example of a young man who transformed his life completely for the better through optimum use of his talent and skills as a content creator and YouTuber.