John Elway
Haute Wine + Spirits
NFL Icon John Elway Dishes On His Winning Strategy To Wine-Making
Coravin Model Six
News
How To Create Your Own Wine By-The-Glass Program At Home With Coravin Model Six
napa all stars
News
Haute Living & Wine Access Host Some Of The Most Renowned & Celebrated Napa Winemakers
Tina Turner
Celebrities
Tina Turner: “How I Found Joy Against All Odds”
Chosen Family Wines
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Channing Frye Went From The NBA Courts To Launching Chosen Family Wines

Ibrahim Halil Uysal: Iron-Jawed Icon In The Confectionary Business

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Ibrahim Halil UysalPhoto Credit: Ibrahim Halil Uysal

Written in partnership with DN News Desk 

Ibrahim Halil Uysal, a 21-year-old sweet maker from Turkey, has won profound fame in the confectionery business. Ibrahim, through his firm determination, hardworking and skill set has proved all the myths and beliefs, about age and dreams to share a correlation, wrong and baseless.

It began in his childhood because of his strong fondness for sweets, desserts which encouraged him to set up his own confectionary business. When the boys of his age were busy filling their lives with entertainment, Ibrahim’s dream turned out to be sufficient impetus for him to start sharing sweetness with people. Earlier, Ibrahim would help his father in the making of desserts, which de facto chiseled him and won him this fame in the respective business field.

Ibrahim has always worked to satisfy the taste buds of his visitors, which demanded him to stay focused and pursued him to improve and use his skills properly, only then did his delicious desserts made his customers to taste his delicacies frequently.

Every dream demands some sacrifice so does Ibrahim’s. So after setting his goal, he had to left his studies in the pursuit of learning the art of confectionery. In the whole journey his dedication, determination, hard work, and skills paved way for his ship to surf over the rough waves of competitive struggle smoothly. Now when we see today, Ibrahim and his delicacies have become the toast of the town. It is his profound craving for sweets that have turned him into a better and able confectioner today.

Ibrahim does not believe in having a dream alone but having unwavering determination to fulfill it is the actuality of the dream. And being innovative in the work is a must in our times because you will have to meet your rival on the next street. So you have to show people why would they choose you over your rival.l

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Davidor
City Guide
December 9, 2020
Parisian High Jewelry Maison DAVIDOR Pops Up At Bal Harbour Shops
By Paige Mastrandrea
John Elway
Celebrities
December 9, 2020
NFL Icon John Elway Dishes On His Winning Strategy To Wine-Making
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton MDD
Fashion
December 8, 2020
Louis Vuitton Men’s SS21 Makes US Debut At Miami Design District With Interactive Installation
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Avant Gallery
News
December 8, 2020
Inside Avant Gallery’s Stunning New Space In Aventura Mall
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_COPPOLA_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

RICK-ROSS-CVR-INSTA

Miami

Loader