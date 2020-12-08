Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd for Dior Men

“Investigating the space where virtual and reality meet,” Dior Men presented its Fall 2021 collection by Kim Jones, in collaboration with American artist Kenny Scharf, featuring his recognizable, cartoonish characters, marrying pop culture and science fiction. The virtual presentation made its global debut earlier this morning—though a different scene than that of the Dior Men show presented last year at the outset of Art Basel Miami Beach at the Rubell Museum in Wynwood in collaboration with Shawn Stussy, it was just as spectacular, but in a different way. Scharf’s characters were recreated on the tailored menswear pieces via prints and embroideries, with the special and exclusive addition characters with the Chinese zodiac symbols—an homage to Chinese heritage. To further this connection to the creative hub that is China, traditional Chinese materials and techniques served as inspiration, interwoven into the collection; jewelry pieces by Yoon Ahn boast jade and lapis, while chrysanthemums are reimagined as boutonnières. Scroll to see some highlights from the collection, including the scenography and key looks, as well as a video of the show in its entirety, below. Click here to visit the House’s website for more information.

