Coravin Model Six
News
How To Create Your Own Wine By-The-Glass Program At Home With Coravin Model Six
napa all stars
News
Haute Living & Wine Access Host Some Of The Most Renowned & Celebrated Napa Winemakers
Tina Turner
Celebrities
Tina Turner: “How I Found Joy Against All Odds”
Chosen Family Wines
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Channing Frye Went From The NBA Courts To Launching Chosen Family Wines
Rick Ross cover oct/nov 2020 5
Celebrities
Rick Ross: Richer Than I’ve Ever Been

Dior Presents Men’s Fall 2021 Collection By Kim Jones Featuring US-Based Artist Kenny Scharf In Beijing

Fashion, News, Travel

dior menPhoto Credit: Brett Lloyd for Dior Men

“Investigating the space where virtual and reality meet,” Dior Men presented its Fall 2021 collection by Kim Jones, in collaboration with American artist Kenny Scharf, featuring his recognizable, cartoonish characters, marrying pop culture and science fiction. The virtual presentation made its global debut earlier this morning—though a different scene than that of the Dior Men show presented last year at the outset of Art Basel Miami Beach at the Rubell Museum in Wynwood in collaboration with Shawn Stussy, it was just as spectacular, but in a different way. Scharf’s characters were recreated on the tailored menswear pieces via prints and embroideries, with the special and exclusive addition characters with the Chinese zodiac symbols—an homage to Chinese heritage. To further this connection to the creative hub that is China, traditional Chinese materials and techniques served as inspiration, interwoven into the collection; jewelry pieces by Yoon Ahn boast jade and lapis, while chrysanthemums are reimagined as boutonnières. Scroll to see some highlights from the collection, including the scenography and key looks, as well as a video of the show in its entirety, below. Click here to visit the House’s website for more information.

Adrien Dirand for Dior MenPhoto Credit: Adrien Dirand for Dior MenAdrien Dirand for Dior MenPhoto Credit: Adrien Dirand for Dior MenAdrien Dirand for Dior MenPhoto Credit: Adrien Dirand for Dior MenAdrien Dirand for Dior MenPhoto Credit: Adrien Dirand for Dior MenPhoto Credit: Adrien Dirand for Dior MenAlfredo Piola for Dior MenPhoto Credit: Alfredo Piola for Dior MenDior MenPhoto Credit: Dior MenDior MenPhoto Credit: Dior MenDior MenPhoto Credit: Dior Men Dior MenPhoto Credit: Dior MenDior MenPhoto Credit: Dior MenDior MenPhoto Credit: Dior MenDior MenDior MenPhoto Credit: Dior MenDior MenPhoto Credit: Dior MenDior MenPhoto Credit: Dior Men Dior MenPhoto Credit: Dior MenDior MenPhoto Credit: Dior MenDior MenPhoto Credit: Dior Men Dior MenPhoto Credit: Dior Men

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Avant Gallery
News
December 8, 2020
Inside Avant Gallery’s Stunning New Space In Aventura Mall
By Paige Mastrandrea
Coravin Model Six
Haute Wine + Spirits
December 8, 2020
How To Create Your Own Wine By-The-Glass Program At Home With Coravin Model Six
By Paige Mastrandrea
Tony Hopkins
Celebrities
December 8, 2020
Anthony Hopkins On Life, Death & ‘The Father’: “I’m Thinking About My Own Mortality Every Day”
By Laura Schreffler
Utopia IV
Haute Yachts
December 7, 2020
The Most Storied Yacht In Miami Beach Is Now Available For Charter
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_COPPOLA_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

RICK-ROSS-CVR-INSTA

Miami

Loader