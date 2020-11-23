Tina Turner
Celebrities
Tina Turner: “How I Found Joy Against All Odds”
Chosen Family Wines
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Channing Frye Went From The NBA Courts To Launching Chosen Family Wines
Francis Ford Coppola
Celebrities
Haute Living Goes Wine Tasting With Francis Ford & Gia Coppola
Bollinger
Haute Wine + Spirits
James Bond’s Bubbly Of Choice: An Intimate Look At Bollinger With 6th Generation Legacy Cyril Delarue
Greg Lambrecht
News
Coravin Founder + CEO Greg Lambrecht On Changing The Way We Consume Wine Forever

Kianoush Nikkah Kouchaksaraei Talks About The Future Of Digital Marketing

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

KianoushPhoto Credit: Kianoush

Written in partnership with DN News Desk 

A young IT engineer turned astute digital marketing expert and successful digital influencer, Kianoush Kouchaksaraei, a name to reckon with in the digital marketing space. Born in Qaemshaher, Iran, in 1985, Kianoush was raised in Tehran. Armed with a degree in Computer Engineering and social media expertise, he migrated to Turkey in 2016 in search of better opportunities. 

Being passionate about digital marketing, and despite the hectic nature of his business, Kianoush simultaneously started freelancing for reputed brands in Turkey. Soon, his perseverance paid off, and he became a prominent name in the industry and a trusted digital marketing expert. He launched an influencer marketing company that witnessed a meteoric rise boasting of 100 plus clients. He attributes his success to his keen sense of social media, innovative marketing campaigns, and creating content that is not only engaging and riveting but strikes a chord with the target audience effectively.  

His talent has expertise has helped him grow his digital agency exponentially. Kianoush firmly believes that the core factor that digital marketers need to focus on is creating compelling content. Kianoush added, “Content is at the core of everything we do as digital marketers. Compelling content can make your campaign a success, engage more people, boost sales, and bolster growth. Content is, indeed, king.”

Being a top digital marketer and influencer requires consistently delivering hard work and understanding the audience’s pulse. Kianoush’s advice to everyone who would like to follow in his footsteps is to be passionate and driven. In his words, “I love my work, and even if I work for 24 hours, I don’t get tired. It is what I live for.”

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Tina Turner
Celebrities
December 1, 2020
Tina Turner: “How I Found Joy Against All Odds”
By Laura Schreffler
Sunseeker 3
Haute Partners
November 30, 2020
Florida Yachts International On Miami’s Exploding Yacht Industry
By Paige Mastrandrea
Bianco Gelato-Blue Milk & Cookies Cone-1
News
November 27, 2020
Give Back This Holiday Season With These Miami Venues
By Paige Mastrandrea
Chosen Family Wines
Celebrities
November 25, 2020
How Channing Frye Went From The NBA Courts To Launching Chosen Family Wines
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_COPPOLA_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader