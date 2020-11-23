Photo Credit: Kianoush

A young IT engineer turned astute digital marketing expert and successful digital influencer, Kianoush Kouchaksaraei, a name to reckon with in the digital marketing space. Born in Qaemshaher, Iran, in 1985, Kianoush was raised in Tehran. Armed with a degree in Computer Engineering and social media expertise, he migrated to Turkey in 2016 in search of better opportunities.

Being passionate about digital marketing, and despite the hectic nature of his business, Kianoush simultaneously started freelancing for reputed brands in Turkey. Soon, his perseverance paid off, and he became a prominent name in the industry and a trusted digital marketing expert. He launched an influencer marketing company that witnessed a meteoric rise boasting of 100 plus clients. He attributes his success to his keen sense of social media, innovative marketing campaigns, and creating content that is not only engaging and riveting but strikes a chord with the target audience effectively.

His talent has expertise has helped him grow his digital agency exponentially. Kianoush firmly believes that the core factor that digital marketers need to focus on is creating compelling content. Kianoush added, “Content is at the core of everything we do as digital marketers. Compelling content can make your campaign a success, engage more people, boost sales, and bolster growth. Content is, indeed, king.”

Being a top digital marketer and influencer requires consistently delivering hard work and understanding the audience’s pulse. Kianoush’s advice to everyone who would like to follow in his footsteps is to be passionate and driven. In his words, “I love my work, and even if I work for 24 hours, I don’t get tired. It is what I live for.”