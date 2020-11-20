Chosen Family Wines
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Channing Frye Went From The NBA Courts To Launching Chosen Family Wines
Francis Ford Coppola
Celebrities
Haute Living Goes Wine Tasting With Francis Ford & Gia Coppola
Bollinger
Haute Wine + Spirits
James Bond’s Bubbly Of Choice: An Intimate Look At Bollinger With 6th Generation Legacy Cyril Delarue
Greg Lambrecht
News
Coravin Founder + CEO Greg Lambrecht On Changing The Way We Consume Wine Forever
Mike Tyson
Celebrities
Mike Tyson: The Lord Of The Ring Returns

Farhan Munshi On The Intrinsic Relationship Between E-Commerce And Automation

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Farhan MunshiPhoto Credit: Farhan Munshi

Written in partnership with Ascend 

Operating a successful e-commerce business is fulfilling for many entrepreneurs, but it can be challenging to keep track of all the tasks that need to be done each day. Luckily, e-commerce automation makes it easier to branch out, make more money, and advance your company. Farhan Munshi is an e-commerce expert who has amassed more than USD 30 million in revenue from his stores and is an expert in bringing automation into your business.

E-commerce automation uses software tools to complete tasks for your store instead of using valuable time to do them yourself. Although many tasks still require human beings, a significant number of actions in the e-commerce industry can be done digitally. For example, sending out a welcome email to a new customer doesn’t need manual labor. “When you start your first e-commerce business, you’ll probably be doing everything on your own,” Munshi said. “However, over time, this becomes overwhelming and unproductive, and that’s where automation comes in.” In a successful company, the boss should be spending their time doing high-level tasks like coming up with new products and revenue streams. Automation and outsourcing allow them to spend less time on tasks that could be done in another way. “I automate a fair amount of my business’s tasks. While new employees are helpful, I want them to be freed up, too. If you’ve been running a store for a while, it’s important to look into these options to scale your business for the better.”

Despite his successes, Farhan Munshi has had setbacks in his journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur. “When I was learning how to use Facebook ads, I lost money. However, this sacrifice ended up being completely worth it, as I now make a significant amount of my income from these ads. Never give up on your dream, even when you experience setbacks.”

Operating your own e-commerce enterprise is fulfilling and exciting. However, you don’t have to do everything yourself. Adding in automation is the best way to add to your business and make more money in the long run.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Chosen Family Wines
Celebrities
November 25, 2020
How Channing Frye Went From The NBA Courts To Launching Chosen Family Wines
By Paige Mastrandrea
Celebrities
November 25, 2020
Iconic Beauty Isabella Rossellini On Sex, Consequences & The Demise Of Ageism
By Laura Schreffler
Brandon Marshall
Celebrities
November 24, 2020
13-Year NFL Vet Brandon Marshall Spills All On His New Health & Wellness Venture, House Of Athlete
By Laura Schreffler
Acqualina Thanksgiving
City Guide
November 23, 2020
Where To Pick Up From Or Dine-In This Thanksgiving In Miami
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_COPPOLA_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader