Over 250 Luxury Cars Debuted At This Year’s Exotics On Las Olas

Last weekend, one of Broward’s premier automotive events featured some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted vehicles from around the world

Thousands of South Florida auto enthusiasts took to the famed streets of Las Olas Boulevard for the third annual Exotics on Las Olas (EOL) – Broward County’s premier event showcase of some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted automobiles from around the world.

The family-friendly car showcase drew locals and car-lovers alike, to preview a highly-select curated collection of more than 250 vehicles on stunning display along Fort Lauderdale’s renowned Las Olas Boulevard.

“We were thrilled to bring EOL back for the third year and so were the people,” said Floyd Rag, Co-Founder of Exotics on Las Olas and Super Car Saturday.

“Evident in the fact that this was close to our largest with more than double the number of registered showcase cards than in years previous and thousands of guests joined us. Considering most major car shows have been canceled or postponed as of recent, we believe car enthusiasts were eager and excited to be among their peers and to display their amazing vehicles.”

Guests previewed some of the rarest, exotic and expensive vehicles during the show including, but not limited to: a Bugatti Divo valued at $6 million; Bugatti Pur Sport valued at $4 million; Bugatti Chiron Noire valued at $4 million; Bugatti Chiron valued at $3.6 million; Ferrari Monza SP2 valued at $2 million; Ferrari Enzo valued at $1 million; two Pagani Huayra Roadsters valued at $3 million each; Koenigsegg CCX valued at $1 million; Porsche 918 valued at more than $1 million; and two McLaren Sennas valued at $1.3 million each. Other luxury vehicles included: Duesenberg, Model T, Aston Martin DB4, Lotus MKVIII, three editions of Ferrari Challenge race cars; and a Spyker.

Highlights also included an 11-car stunning display by Broward Lamborghini including the SVJ and three SVs valued at $400k to upwards of $800k and the South Florida debut of the 756 LT by McLaren Palm Beach. The stellar line up also attracted several sports and local celebrities such as: former Miami Dolphins Players Kenny Mixon, Kerry Glenn and Nolan Carrol; former NFL player Roy Barker (Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Green Bay Packers); and an appearance by musical artist/rapper Tony Sunshine.

An outdoor event, EOL encouraged guests to practice social distancing, advised that masks were required and offered sanitizing stations throughout the show.

Various EOL 2020 event partners recognized were: Wounded Warriors relief Fund, Warren Henry Auto Group, Lamborghini/Bugatti Broward, McLaren Palm Beach, Champion Porsche, Holman Lauderdale Imports Aston Martin, Fort Lauderdale Collection, Excell Auto Boca Raton, DuPont Registry, The Creative Workshop, FTL Collection, Auto Cafe, Hanna Boys, Kitchen Works, Florida Luxury Properties, Hagerty, Motorcar Gallery, Ikonick Collection, ModFind, VP Racing Fuel, Haute Auto, GV Auto, Zweck, Mantfu, Vossen, Luxury Leasing, Burgerfi, Apple Insurance, Corporate advisory, Cirrus Aircraft, Secret Consulting, Zedley Management, Coastal Elevators, VP Race Fuel, Modfind, HGreg Luxury Cars. Among the vast array of cars confirmed to be on display include a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, McLaren P1, Porsche 918, Porsche Carrera, Bugatti Divo, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F12 TDF, Ferrari Monza, Lamborghini SVJ, Lamborghini Miura, Koenigsegg, Duesenberg, Classic cars, Apollo Hyper-car, Bugatti Super Sport, Spiker, Pagaini, Collectors cars, and Rare Race cars.