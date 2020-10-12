Warren Henry Zinn Previews The Third Annual Exotics On Las Olas Event

Photo Credit: Chris Carlile

The third annual Exotics on Las Olas event will once again be bringing jaw-dropping automobiles to the streets of Fort Lauderdale on November 15th, delivering some of the rarest, most luxurious and covetable vehicles from around the world. As most major auto shows have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, the news comes with much excitement, as the city of Fort Lauderdale, as well as Broward County, has approved this outdoor, social distance-friendly luxury event.

Whether you’re an avid car collector or an aspiring one, or simply looking for a day out with the family, Exotics on Las Olas is thrilled to welcome guests to come and enjoy the showcase of some of the most impressive cars money can buy. The cars will be on display from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., spanning down the iconic Las Olas Boulevard. The event is open and free to the public, however, masks will be required, as will social distancing.

In light of the upcoming event, Haute Living sat down with Warren Henry Zinn—President of the Warren Henry Auto Group, Title Sponsor, and Co-Founder—to discuss what guests can look forward to at this year’s event. Be sure to save the date!

HL: Tell us about the upcoming Exotics on Las Olas event. What can we expect?

WH: The show is going to be incredible. We believe it will be the largest gathering of exotic and special interest vehicles in South Florida in a very long time.

HL: What are some of the highlight automobiles of this year’s showcase?

WH: The Bugatti Pur Sport and a Chiron with sky view are two of my favorites that will be attending.

HL: As many large shows around the world have been canceled this year, this is exciting news. How does that make it even more special this year?

WH: We expect to have great weather and maintain a safe and comfortable environment for everyone to enjoy these fabulous vehicles.

HL: What have you done to adapt to these times and be able to put on an event like this?

WH: Masks will be required along with sanitization stations on every corner and social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to.

HL: What are you most looking forward to?

WH: I am looking forward to seeing people watch and enjoy the cars and have a wonderful day in this difficult environment.

Current Exotic on Las Olas event partners include: Warren Henry Auto Group, Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale, Lamborghini/Bugatti Broward, McLaren Palm Beach, Champion Porsche, Holman Lauderdale Imports Aston Martin, Fort Lauderdale Collection, Excell Auto Boca Raton, DuPont Registry, Koenigsegg Florida, The Creative Workshop, TR3 Performance, FTL Collection, Auto Cafe, Hanna Boys, Kitchen Works, Florida Luxury Properties, Hagerty, Motorcar Gallery, Ikonick Collection, Wheels Boutique, ModFind, VP Racing Fuel, and Haute Living. Among the vast array of cars confirmed to be on display include a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, McLaren P1, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F50, Ferrari Monza, Lamborghini SVJ, Lamborghini Miura, Koenigsegg, Duesenberg, Classic cars, Apollo Hyper-car, Bugatti Super Sport, Ansa Racing, Collectors cars, Race cars, and Pagani.

For more information, please visit exoticsonlasolas.com or email exoticsonlas@gmail.com.