Discover the intricacies of one of France’s most cherished regions with seasoned oenophiles and Rhône experts Vanessa Conlin and Caroline Frey. Uncover the nuances of one of the most cherished red grape varieties all time, Syrah, and why this wine—made famous in the Northern Rhône—belongs in every cellar. Hosted by Haute Living and Wine Access, Caroline—the winemaker for Bordeaux Grand Cru Classé estate Château La Lagune and Northern Rhône powerhouse Paul Jaboulet Aîné—will be joining us live from the Rhône Valley to shine the spotlight on these incredible wines.

ALL WEEKEND LONG, WINE ACCESS IS OFFERING 10% OFF ALL PURCHASES + 10% OF SALES WILL BE DONATED TO THE NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY DISASTER RELIEF FUND

DATE: Saturday October 10th

TIME: 2pm EST / 11am PST

Four-time, 96-point 2016 Paul Jaboulet Aîné Domaine de Route Crozes Hermitage

CAROLINE FREY

Photo Credit: Caroline Frey

Caroline Frey was only 24 and had just graduated top of her class from the Institute of Oenology of Bordeaux when she was handed the keys to 80 hectares third-growth Château La Lagunein Haut-Médoc, acquired by her father Jean-Jacques Frey, a businessman and 45 percent shareholder of Champagne Billecart-Salmon. Caroline would inject her own expression and start making Bordeaux that was fruity and bright, earning her rave reviews. Today, the vineyard has grown to 100 hectares, and Caroline Frey has also established herself as “one of the most respected young winemakers in France,” (Decanter, Dec 2017). In 2006, the Jaboulet family handed over their historic Northern Rhône house to the Frey family; Caroline would then embark on a mission to bring back Paul Jaboulet Aîné to its former glory: extensive work in the vineyards, with redefinition of the company Hermitage ownings and the creation of Hermitage La Maison Bleue, addition of domaines in Côte Rôtie and Condrieu, a new gravity-flow winery in 2010. In 2018, Hermitage La Chapelle 2015 obtains 100 pts from Jeb Dunnuckwho salutes “the finest wine from this estate in close to 30 years.” (Jan 2018). The incredible turn around in quality is also noted by Joe Czerwinsky: “The glory of Jaboulet is the legendary Hermitage La Chapelle, which is finally reflecting all of the hard work put into the vineyards by the Frey family and the Jaboulet team” (Wine Advocate, Dec 2019). In 2014, Caroline adds Burgundy to her French vineyard with the 10 hectares Château Corton-André (now Château Corton C). Mentored by the late legendary winemaker and scientist Denis Dubourdieu, Caroline was instrumental in the three estates organic certification in 2016 (Lagune, Jaboulet, Corton C) and their subsequent conversion to biodynamic practices in 2019. In 2017, Caroline Frey was also knighted as a Chevalier de L’Ordre National du Mérite for her work in holistic agroecology.

VANESSA CONLIN

Photo Credit: Vanessa Conlin

Vanessa was head of sales and marketing for several of Napa’s most prestigious estates including Arietta Wines, Dana Estates, and Realm Cellars. Previously, she was a retail buyer and wine bar wine director in New York. She’s President of the Board for the Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, holds the WSET Diploma, and was the recipient of the Niki Singer Memorial Scholarship from the International Wine Center. Vanessa became the 52nd Master of Wine in the United States in February of 2020.