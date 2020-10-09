Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nba Los Angeles lakers
Fashion
Larry O’Brien NBA Finals Trophy Presented To LA Lakers In Louis Vuitton Travel Case For First Time Ever
Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
News
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
Celebrities
Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Home-Schooling His Kids + His New Album During An At-Home Cooking Demo
Kim Cattrall
Celebrities
How Her Holy New Role Helped Kim Cattrall Cope With Her Own Mortality
Celebrities
DeMarcus Lawrence: Why Football Is the Great Equalizer That America Needs Right Now

CHANEL Spring-Summer 2021 Collection By Virginie Viard Takes Us To Hollywood

Celebrities, Fashion, News

For CHANEL’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection show, Virginie Viard took us to Hollywood…figuratively, that is. The stage was set with CHANEL emblazoned in large letters on the runway, reminiscent of the globally recognizable “Hollywood sign” in the heart of Los Angeles, California. “I was thinking about actresses at the photocall, on the red carpet, that moment when they’re being called to by the photographers: their faces a little distracted, their attitude a little out of sync with the outfits they’re wearing,” began Viard. “And then there are the fans waiting for them behind the barriers, this very lively side to cinema that happens beyond cinema, that’s what I like. This collection is a tribute to the muses of the House. Some of them are far away, it’s been a long time since we saw them. Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld dressed so many actresses in films and in real life. I was thinking about them who make us dream so much. But without wanting to replicate. Without falling into a vintage citation. I wanted it to be very joyful, colourful, and very vibrant too.” In that vein, ecru and black tweed suits made their way down the runway, as did printed black-and-white flowers and tweed dresses, Bermuda short suits, sequins, embroidery and pieces like dresses and t-shirts boasting CHANEL on them—like neon lights. In attendance for the show were celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Margot Robbie, Sofia Coppola, Vanessa Paradis and more. Scroll to see images of them, from the runway, scenography and more, as well as the show video in its entirety.

Lily Rose DeppPhoto Credit: CHANEL Marion CotillardPhoto Credit: CHANEL Margot RobbiePhoto Credit: CHANEL Vanessa ParadisPhoto Credit: CHANEL Kristen StewartPhoto Credit: CHANEL Sophia CoppolaPhoto Credit: CHANELCHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANELCHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANELCHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANELCHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANELCHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
AKAI - Oct 2020 3
News
October 13, 2020
AKAI Estates Raises South Florida Suburban Living Standards
By Andres E. Caceres
Haiku
City Guide
October 13, 2020
Take A Look Inside Miami’s Upcoming Members-Only Restaurant, HAIKU
By Paige Mastrandrea
Exotics on Las Olas
City Guide
October 12, 2020
Warren Henry Zinn Previews The Third Annual Exotics On Las Olas Event
By Paige Mastrandrea
Miami Design District
City Guide
October 12, 2020
Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month At Miami Design District This October
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader