For CHANEL’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection show, Virginie Viard took us to Hollywood…figuratively, that is. The stage was set with CHANEL emblazoned in large letters on the runway, reminiscent of the globally recognizable “Hollywood sign” in the heart of Los Angeles, California. “I was thinking about actresses at the photocall, on the red carpet, that moment when they’re being called to by the photographers: their faces a little distracted, their attitude a little out of sync with the outfits they’re wearing,” began Viard. “And then there are the fans waiting for them behind the barriers, this very lively side to cinema that happens beyond cinema, that’s what I like. This collection is a tribute to the muses of the House. Some of them are far away, it’s been a long time since we saw them. Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld dressed so many actresses in films and in real life. I was thinking about them who make us dream so much. But without wanting to replicate. Without falling into a vintage citation. I wanted it to be very joyful, colourful, and very vibrant too.” In that vein, ecru and black tweed suits made their way down the runway, as did printed black-and-white flowers and tweed dresses, Bermuda short suits, sequins, embroidery and pieces like dresses and t-shirts boasting CHANEL on them—like neon lights. In attendance for the show were celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Margot Robbie, Sofia Coppola, Vanessa Paradis and more. Scroll to see images of them, from the runway, scenography and more, as well as the show video in its entirety.

