AKAI Estates Raises South Florida Suburban Living Standards

Currently under construction in Southwest Ranches, Florida, AKAI Estates is a 44-acre private community featuring a collection of 16 Vasco Vieira-designed luxury homes. With five distinct residence floor plans, AKAI Estates will provide homeowners with the lifestyle and amenities that make it one of the most highly anticipated projects South Florida has seen in years.

Each home at AKAI will be set on a 2-acre lot of private property, with residences ranging plans from 7,000-15,000 square feet and more. The open floor spaces across all the homes allow for modern design and high-end living.

“AKAI Estates is the first project of its kind in Southwest Ranches,” said Alex Yokana, developer of AKAI. “The exclusivity, privacy and ability to customize residences to exactly what a buyer desires is what sets AKAI Estates apart from any development in South Florida. Ideally located in close proximity to Miami and Fort Lauderdale, this development offers ease of access to the site with our convenient helipad, privacy and space buyers are looking for, and is yet the best location with access to South Florida’s top schools, fine dining, entertainment and culture.”

Every estate features a pool and can be customized to add features such as putting greens, tennis/pickle-ball courts, or even a basketball court.

Internationally acclaimed architect Vasco Vieira, founder and head architect of Portugal-based firm Vasco Vieira Arquitectos designed this exclusive enclave of homes. The firm has won awards for its previous work in individual villas, hotels, restaurants, spas, and commercial buildings, including Best European Development (CNBC Property Awards-2009), Best Residential Architecture Europe (Bloomberg Property Awards-2012), and first prize in Portugal for the Green Project Awards (2012).

AKAI is Vieira’s first residential project in the United States.

“My aim for the AKAI villas was to create a new and exciting architectural experience, establishing a constant interaction between the interior and exterior spaces, with each villa embracing the terrain,” says Vieira. “Not only do all the main living spaces flow flawlessly with the exterior spaces, but the creation of a series of atriums allows for a constant contact with greenery and nature whilst experiencing the villa.”

Italian design brand minotticucine was selected to decorate the kitchen of the model home at AKAI Estates.

The community will have easy access to world-famous entertainment, shopping, nightlife, golf, and more. Nearby top-rated schools, parks and cultural sites complete the package.

AKAI Estates is being developed by Yokana, Jairo Vela, and Amos and Michael Sochaczevski. Bento Queiroz Team at Compass is the exclusive sales team for the development.

