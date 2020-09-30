Continuing to make a statement through design and fashion, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection for Dior pulls inspiration from the House’s heritage and marries that inspiration with the contemporary—the present and the future. For instance, the reimagined 1957 Dior Bar Jacket is seen with the addition of laces for diverse wearability. Another piece that made its way down the runway was one of Chiuri’s essentials—the men’s shirt—reinvented into a tunic or dress, reminiscent of the signature shirt dress, worn with trousers, shorts and even under coats. Scroll to see some key looks from the collection, as well as celebrities in Dior for the show, the full show video and scenography.

