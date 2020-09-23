Celebrated British luxury fashion house Burberry unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2020 campaign, an homage to its heritage of exploration. Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci’s art direction brought the imagery to life, shot with the backdrop of natural landscape and encapsulating the spirit of discovery—an important element at the heart of the brand conceived by founder Thomas Burberry, who also invented garbadine. The campaign embodies both freedom and escapism, pulling from the brand’s past and opening up its future.

Photo Credit: Burberry

“This campaign is all about memories and reflections,” began Tisci. “The collection was inspired by escape and freedom. Recently I have really reflected upon my memories and of being at one with nature again, a dream-like journey of another time, another place. Set in an ambiguous location—you could be anywhere—like in a dream you have the freedom to make your journey what you want. You can draw from old, familiar memories and also adventure to discover new, exciting ones. With the mirroring of the truck you get this sense of reflections through the contrasting elements of the truck’s raw, powerful energy with the peaceful beauty of the surrounding nature, a tension of modernity.”

Photo Credit: Burberry

The team who worked on the campaign included director Eli Linnetz Russell, photographer Danko Steiner, stylist Ana Steiner, Burberry Global Beauty Director Isamaya Ffrench and hair stylist Gary Gill. The cast included models Mariacarla Boscono, Sora Choi, Maty Fall Diba, Ben Gibson, Tara Halliwell, Izaak Theo and Mona Tougaard.

Photo Credit: Burberry Photo Credit: Burberry Photo Credit: Burberry