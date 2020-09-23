Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
News
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
Napa
Haute Wine + Spirits
Wine Access Breaks Down Napa Valley’s Unique Styles of Cabernet Sauvignon
Celebrities
Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Home-Schooling His Kids + His New Album During An At-Home Cooking Demo
Kim Cattrall
Celebrities
How Her Holy New Role Helped Kim Cattrall Cope With Her Own Mortality
Celebrities
DeMarcus Lawrence: Why Football Is the Great Equalizer That America Needs Right Now

Burberry Unveils Autumn/Winter 2020 Campaign By Riccardo Tisci

Fashion, News

Celebrated British luxury fashion house Burberry unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2020 campaign, an homage to its heritage of exploration. Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci’s art direction brought the imagery to life, shot with the backdrop of natural landscape and encapsulating the spirit of discovery—an important element at the heart of the brand conceived by founder Thomas Burberry, who also invented garbadine. The campaign embodies both freedom and escapism, pulling from the brand’s past and opening up its future.

Burberry Photo Credit: Burberry

“This campaign is all about memories and reflections,” began Tisci. “The collection was inspired by escape and freedom. Recently I have really reflected upon my memories and of being at one with nature again, a dream-like journey of another time, another place. Set in an ambiguous location—you could be anywhere—like in a dream you have the freedom to make your journey what you want. You can draw from old, familiar memories and also adventure to discover new, exciting ones. With the mirroring of the truck you get this sense of reflections through the contrasting elements of the truck’s raw, powerful energy with the peaceful beauty of the surrounding nature, a tension of modernity.”

Burberry Photo Credit: Burberry

The team who worked on the campaign included director Eli Linnetz Russell, photographer Danko Steiner, stylist Ana Steiner, Burberry Global Beauty Director Isamaya Ffrench and hair stylist Gary Gill. The cast included models Mariacarla Boscono, Sora Choi, Maty Fall Diba, Ben Gibson, Tara Halliwell, Izaak Theo and Mona Tougaard.

BurberryPhoto Credit: Burberry BurberryPhoto Credit: Burberry Burberry Photo Credit: Burberry

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Chicago Steak Company
Haute Partners
September 23, 2020
Host Your Company Party From Home With Chicago Steak Company
By Paige Mastrandrea
Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
Celebrities
September 22, 2020
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CHARLIZE THERON
Celebrities
September 22, 2020
Dior Parfums Launches Partnership With Charlize Theron’s Foundation Called ‘Dior Stands With Women’
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Anatomy - Tremble
City Guide
September 22, 2020
Anatomy Announces New Partnership With Tremble
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader