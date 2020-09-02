Dwyane Wade x Wade Cellars
burberry Bella hadidPhoto Credit: Burberry

Burberry x Bella hadidPhoto Credit: Burberry

To launch a new signature style—The Pocket Bag—and its first ever bag campaign, Burberry called upon one of the most sought-after supermodels of our time, Bella Hadid. Designed by Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, the structured style draws from a handbag style from the Burberry archives, with the addition of leather taping and a front pocket. Finishing the Italian-crafted bag are details like contrast top-stitching and hand-painted edges, while the marriage of canvas and leather draws from the House’s equestrian heritage. A House code founded by Thomas Burberry—Burberry’s Animal Kingdom, where the knight on a horse emblem was conceived—heavily inspired the campaign, which was captured by Inez and Vinoodh. Bella embodies animal figures, evoking “her raw power and feline femininity, reinforcing both Thomas Burberry and Riccardo’s recognition of the power and symbolism of animals.” In a statement, Riccardo Tisci said, “For me, a lot of my creative concepts come from discovering old house codes and then creating new ones. I have always loved going into the archives and that is where I found the inspiration for this Pocket Bag. For Burberry’s first ever bag campaign, I knew that I needed to give the Pocket Bag a powerful modern energy, and so together with Katy, Inez and Vinoodh, we developed an exciting campaign inspired by Burberry’s Animal Kingdom. Animals have always been a creative obsession and signature of mine, and it was so amazing to see Bella Hadid bring this to live as the panther. She has this fierce power and raw femininity that perfectly embodies the animal spirit.” Stylist Katy England, Burberry GLobal Beauty Director Isamaya Ffrench and hair stylist Christiaan Houtenbos also worked on the campaign. Click here to discover more about the style, available in a variety of sizes and color ways, from canvas to embossed leather and more, and scroll to see imagery from the campaign.

Burberry x Bella hadidPhoto Credit: Burberry Burberry x Bella hadidPhoto Credit: Burberry Burberry x Bella hadidPhoto Credit: Burberry

Loader