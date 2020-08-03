Cincoro
Nicolas Ghesquière Photographs Close Female Friends For Louis Vuitton AW 2020 Campaign

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Women’s Collections Nicolas Ghesquière took on the roles of both director and photographer for the House’s latest Autumn-Winter 2020 campaign, making the collection and its imagery even more personal. Ghesquière invited Louis Vuitton’s friends and family to his own studio on the Quad Voltaire in Paris for the special project. Among the beloved models and celebrity friends like Léa Seydoux, Noémie Merlant and Stacy Martin, the group also included Ghesquière’s close personal friends, many of whom are a source of inspiration for the creative visionary. In total, he captured 20 individuals in their true essence, wearing the gorgeous collection alongside the House’s iconic bags—the Capucines, the Twist, the Pont 9 and the Dauphine. Always drawing from the House’s heritage, Ghesquière also incorporated the new line SINCE 1854 in Monogram flowers on ready-to-wear and accessories—an homage to the year the House was created. “I thought it would be interesting to extend my work into photography, to follow through to the end of the creative process and give the collection its final punctuation,” began Ghesquière. “In this portrait gallery, everyone is there for my own personal reasons, and I liked discovering new connections with people I knew already. I also wanted to bring unity to different aspects of the House, a circular vision of what happens here. To give a timeless aspect to creations that are very anchored in the season. For me, moving into photography came from a desire to reflect the feeling we share when we’re working on a collection.” Be sure to look out for the collection upon its release next month. Scroll to discover the images and click here to visit the House’s website. 

Louis Vuitton Autumn-Winter 2020Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Autumn-Winter 2020Photo Credit: Nicolas Ghesquière/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Autumn-Winter 2020Photo Credit: Nicolas Ghesquière/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Autumn-Winter 2020Photo Credit: Nicolas Ghesquière/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Autumn-Winter 2020Photo Credit: Nicolas Ghesquière/Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton autumn-winter 2020Photo Credit: Nicolas Ghesquière/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton autumn-winter 2020Photo Credit: Nicolas Ghesquière/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton autumn-winter 2020Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

