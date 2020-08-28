Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The second edition of Virgil Abloh and Japanese designer Nigo’s collection, the Louis Vuitton LV² Collection, has launched at a new, temporary boutique in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. Marrying both creatives’ artistic styles, the collection features a selection of ready-to-wear items, footwear and accessories, including some of the Louis Vuitton iconic bags—such as the Keepall, backpacks, cross-body and weekend bags—reinterpreted by the inventive, combination aesthetic. The boutique itself is hard to miss, with its eye-catching bright yellow design elements, such as “new brand logos to match the collection, a yellow drip effect, large duck sculptures, custom Marshall/LV speakers, turtle rugs inspired by Nigo’s human made rugs, customized drum set and oversized mannequins.” The store opens today and will remain open until mid-October. The boutique is located at 122 Greene Street, New York NY 10012, open Monday-to-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Click here to learn more and visit the House’s website.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton