Glamorous Saint Tropez Haunt Hotel Byblos Launches Two Missoni Pop-Ups

Travel

Byblos Beach

The storied Hotel Byblos in Saint Tropez has partnered with famed Italian fashion house Missoni to launch two new on-site ‘pop up’ stores.

Byblos Beach

The hotel has launched a temporary night store showcasing the luxury Italian brand’s Spring Summer 2020 Collection within its restaurant, Cucina Byblos. Just a stone’s throw from the legendary Place des Lices, the store looks onto the majestic plane trees on the hotel’s terrace, which has an easy, breezy atmosphere evokes that of a small Italian piazza, a nod to “la dolce vita.”

Byblos Beach

Open every evening from 8pm to 1am, guests can enjoy dinner and cocktails out on the restaurant’s terrace, followed by a midnight shopping spree.

Byblos Beach

A second pop up store is located on Byblos Beach, the hotel’s beach club on Pampelonne Beach, featuring the Missoni Mare Collection.
the Mare Collection. Both pop-ups are available until 15 September.

Byblos Beach

This is not the first time these two family owned businesses have collaborated: previously, they unveiled the Missoni Suite in 2017, which was specially designed for Byblos’ 50th anniversary. This stunning suite is entirely decorated with furnishings and fabrics by Missoni Home.

Byblos Beach

20 Avenue Paul Signac, 83990 Saint-Tropez, France

