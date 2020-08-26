Photo Credit: Byblos Beach

The storied Hotel Byblos in Saint Tropez has partnered with famed Italian fashion house Missoni to launch two new on-site ‘pop up’ stores.

Photo Credit: JF Romero

The hotel has launched a temporary night store showcasing the luxury Italian brand’s Spring Summer 2020 Collection within its restaurant, Cucina Byblos. Just a stone’s throw from the legendary Place des Lices, the store looks onto the majestic plane trees on the hotel’s terrace, which has an easy, breezy atmosphere evokes that of a small Italian piazza, a nod to “la dolce vita.”

Photo Credit: Byblos Beach

Open every evening from 8pm to 1am, guests can enjoy dinner and cocktails out on the restaurant’s terrace, followed by a midnight shopping spree.

Photo Credit: Byblos Beach

A second pop up store is located on Byblos Beach, the hotel’s beach club on Pampelonne Beach, featuring the Missoni Mare Collection.

Both pop-ups are available until 15 September.

Photo Credit: Byblos Beach

This is not the first time these two family owned businesses have collaborated: previously, they unveiled the Missoni Suite in 2017, which was specially designed for Byblos’ 50th anniversary. This stunning suite is entirely decorated with furnishings and fabrics by Missoni Home.

Photo Credit: Byblos Beach

20 Avenue Paul Signac, 83990 Saint-Tropez, France