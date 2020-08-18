Photo Credit: Dior

The DiorAmour collection has officially launched, with a capsule collection that celebrates joy, kindness, passion, happiness, and of course, love, with the prominence of the color red. Dubbed “the color of life,” as Monsieur Christian Dior referred to red as, the collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, also features polka dots—a motif that Monsieur Dior was also particularly fond of. Iconic bags like Lady D-Lite, Dior Book Tote and 30 Montaigne are collection favorites, as are the ready-to-wear pieces, lingerie, Mitzah scarves, jewelry and cardholders. Scroll to see some of the pieces and a video featuring the collection, and click here to visit the House’s website to discover more!

