Saint Laurent Does Saint Tropez Pop-Up For Summer 2020

Fashion, News, Travel

Saint Laurent X SAINT TROPEZPhoto Credit: Saint Laurent

If you’re heading to the South of France this summer, you’ll surely be visiting Saint Tropez, at least for a couple of days, if not more. If you do, be sure to check out its latest temporary boutique, Saint Laurent St. Tropez. Designed to mirror the aesthetic of a quaint but upscale Parisian residential apartment, neutral coloring is prominently featured, with a counter and seats in alabaster; Burgundy stone flooring in soft, pale shades; exotic wood that is featured on a hand-sculpted staircase; mirrored niches; and vintage furniture, one piece more inviting than the next. The pop-up boasts the House’s women’s collections—including ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories—and looks like it will come back for summer seasons to come in the future, as well. Click here to visit the House’s website to learn more. 

Saint Laurent X SAINT TROPEZPhoto Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent X SAINT TROPEZPhoto Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent X SAINT TROPEZSaint Laurent X SAINT TROPEZPhoto Credit: Saint Laurent

 

