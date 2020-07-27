Photo Credit: Saint Laurent

If you’re heading to the South of France this summer, you’ll surely be visiting Saint Tropez, at least for a couple of days, if not more. If you do, be sure to check out its latest temporary boutique, Saint Laurent St. Tropez. Designed to mirror the aesthetic of a quaint but upscale Parisian residential apartment, neutral coloring is prominently featured, with a counter and seats in alabaster; Burgundy stone flooring in soft, pale shades; exotic wood that is featured on a hand-sculpted staircase; mirrored niches; and vintage furniture, one piece more inviting than the next. The pop-up boasts the House’s women’s collections—including ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories—and looks like it will come back for summer seasons to come in the future, as well. Click here to visit the House’s website to learn more.

