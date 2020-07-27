Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

For those of you who are still in quarantine mode and can’t travel, don’t fret—Louis Vuitton has you covered, even if it means the most luxurious trip you’ll be taking this summer is to your backyard. The luxury House has launched its Backpack Trunk, which takes even glamping to the next level, always keeping its Art of Travel heritage in mind. Featured in Monogram Cloud and Monogram Mirror—and having made its debut at the Fall-Winter 2020 Menswear fashion show—these Backpack Trunks are super cool and contemporary, but also incorporate Louis Vuitton’s heritage, as always. Made in the House’s Asnières workshop in France—which is actually the first and historical workshop for Louis Vuitton—this style takes functionality and portability to the next level, while truly embodying the savoir-faire that the House is known for. The Monogram Cloud canvas “color way” is full of youth and whimsy, while the Monogram Mirror finish reflects its surroundings and captures the light from the sun—”both trunks nodding to a dreamy, nostalgic setting.” Just like the LV trunks of past, traditional wooden slats are built into the lids and blue or white calfskin leather are boasted on the exteriors, as well as original leather trimmings known as lozines. Inside, cotton straps and subtle compartments add to the trunks’ utility and practicality. Taking it to the next level is the addition of the optional tent that comes with the Backpack Trunk, an ode to Louis Vuitton’s nomadic spirit. The Monogram-print fabric tent can comfortably house up to two guests, while it is also water repellant—another practical feature to keep its residents safe (and dry). The Backpack Trunk is cabin-friendly for airlines—in case you decide to take it with you for your next flight—and has the option of being handheld with a leather top-handle, or as a backpack with removable leather straps. Click here to visit the House’s website to learn more.

