How To Go To The Movies, Social Distance-Style, In South Florida

Photo Credit: Floating Cinema

Summer looks a lot different this year than what we’ve become accustomed to due to the closures and limitations from the pandemic. However, South Floridians are getting creative to ensure that the spirit of our city still stays alive, and a major aspect of what makes South Florida so special is its entertainment offerings. And truly, what is more South Florida than a floating outdoor cinema on the water that invites guests to dock and view the classics?

Australian entertainment company, Beyond Cinema, has announced that they will be hosting a pop-up “boat-in” experience in Miami and Orlando this September, following other scheduled throughout the globe in Paris, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Customers taking part in the experience will be required to purchase a mini boat that seats up to eight guests, ensuring social distancing between groups, and requires attendees to pre-register for tickets on their site.

Photo Credit: Hard Rock Stadium

Similarly, Hard Rock Stadium is paying homage to the past and bringing back Drive-In Movie Experiences throughout the expansive property. Hard Rock offers both Open-Air Theatre experiences where socially distanced seating will be spaced throughout the grounds of the Stadium and guests can reserve for their nightly showings.

Or, movie-goers can pull right up in their own vehicles for a true drive-in experience, parking their vehicles directly onto the field of the Stadium to watch the nightly showing from the comfort of your own car. Sounds pretty cool, right? Hard Rock even allows guests to set up a “Tailgate Space” in their assigned spot so long as they remain 6-feet apart from other guests and vehicles.

Photo Credit: Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via Hard Rock Stadium

You can find the Drive-In Schedule here and the Open-Air Schedule here. Even better—you’ll be giving out while enjoying your unique night out, as all proceeds from ticket and food & beverage sales will be donated to the Miami Dolphins Food Relief Program.

Drive on dock-in, enjoy your socially distant-friendly night out and remember—wear a mask!