Cincoro
News
WATCH: Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck + His Cincoro Co-Founder Emilia Fazzalari On Tequila, Love + The NBA Bubble
Hélène Poulit-Duquesne
Fashion
How Boucheron Is Pivoting During The Pandemic: A Chat With CEO Hélène Poulit-Duquesne
KAROLINA KURKOVA
Celebrities
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Exclusively Shares Details On Her Locally-Produced Masks For All Initiative
Re-inc
Celebrities
From World Cup Champions To Lifestyle Entrepreneurs: How USWNT Stars Tobin Heath + Christen Press Are Leading The Pack
Camille Kostek
Celebrities
How Camille Kostek Is On A Mission To Make The World A Better Place, One Dance At A Time

Models Do Their Own Styling, Hair, Makeup & Photography For Gucci’s “The Ritual” Campaign

Fashion, News

Gucci the ritualPhoto Credit: Gucci

For its new The Ritual advertising campaign, Gucci gives viewers a behind the scenes look, keeping in line with Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s vision to show new perspectives and pull back the curtains, continuing to explore new possibilities and a different point of view. Rather than a staged production—so to speak—models were asked to tell their own stories, to wear the clothes the way they normally would do from the comfort of their own homes (or other personal spaces), recording themselves while doing so. The result is an authentic portrayal of these “characters” within their real, intimate spaces—a fresh take on a high fashion ad campaign. While much of the country and world continues to be cautious due to the pandemic, this also speaks to those who are continuing to stay home/quarantine, transforming the home into a “personal creative laboratory, whose inhabitants are free to have fun and experiment using their imagination.” Even the devices used to capture these moments were varied, from disposable cameras to camera phones, reflecting each individual in a separate and unique way. “I decided to let the clothes travel towards the houses of the cast of models—the characters that have embodied my stories for years; individuals I chose precisely, over time, for their uniqueness that usually brings my campaigns to life,” began Michele. “I asked them to represent the idea they have of themselves, to go public with it, shaping the poetry that accompanies them. I encouraged them to play, improvising with their life.” Check out some of the images below and the video for the campaign, as well.

Gucci the ritualPhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci the ritualPhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci the ritualPhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci the ritualPhoto Credit: GucciGucci the ritualPhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci the ritualPhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci the ritualPhoto Credit: Gucci

 

 

Credits:

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele
Art Director: Christopher Simmonds
Photographer/Director: models
Hair stylist: models
Make up: models 

Music credits:

“Alright” Supergrass
(Gareth Coombes, Daniel Goffey, Michael Quinn)
© 1995 EMI Music Publishing Italia Srl on behalf of EMI Music Publishing LTD
(P) 1995 The Echo Label Limited, a BMG Company, courtesy of BMG Rights Management (Italy

PREVIOUS POST
Cincoro
Haute Cuisine
July 31, 2020
WATCH: Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck + His Cincoro Co-Founder Emilia Fazzalari On Tequila, Love + The NBA Bubble
By Laura Schreffler
Trudie Styler + Sting
Celebrities
July 30, 2020
Sting + Trudie Styler: Celebrarting A Lifetime Of Love Under The Tuscan Sun
By Laura Schreffler
yoox ciao italia
Fashion
July 30, 2020
YOOX Debuts Its Virtual Italian Summer Holiday Called ‘Ciao Italia!’ With Artisanal Brands & Products
By Deyvanshi Masrani
BJWT
News
July 29, 2020
SHOP: Top 9 Products That Every Pet Owner Needs
By Paige Mastrandrea
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

Satchel Lee, Jason Bell, Netflix

New York

Andre Iguodala

Miami

Loader