Gucci Takes Digital Fashion Shows To The Next Level With Alessandro Michele’s ‘Epilogue’ 12-Hour Livestream

Fashion, News, Travel

Taking the digital fashion show concept to the next level is Alessandro Michele via Gucci, with his Epilogue collection. At Palazzo Sacchetti in Rome, Italy, a 12-hour livestream began as the “final act of a fairy tale in three parts,” where viewers were invited to watch live footage of the House’s advertising campaign for Epilogue, and enjoy the full collection reveal. The first of this three-part series began in February of this year, where viewers had another behind-the-scenes look into Gucci Hub. “On that occasion, I wanted to celebrate the magical ritual of the fashion show: a sacred and unrepeatable liturgy through which creative thinking goes public and offers itself to the interpretation of a community of emancipated spectators,” said Michele. The second act—in May—was his “radical experimentation, in which I let myself go with the idea that beauty can appear, unpredictably and wonderfully imperfect, through the absence of control.” he also referred to himself as an “obsessive director,”—a role he let go of for this second part in his “trilogy of love.” The last—Epilogue—allowed viewers to get a real look into what goes into a campaign of this calibre. “For a whole day, anybody will be able to investigate, thanks to suitably arranged cameras, the process through which the design office will embody Gucci’s new advertising campaign.” This revolutionary showcase took place as part of Milan’s first ever digital fashion week. He concluded with a statement about his take on the rules and roles in the world of fashion, calling the three-part fairy tale “an inevitably partial investigation, also intentionally deforming: an unbalanced game in which I tried to dismantle the scaffolding, to turn things upside down, to shift the gaze somewhere else, to challenge the grammars through which we try to name the mystery of beauty.” Scroll to see some key looks from the collection and watch the full pre-recorded live-stream video below.

Gucci EpiloguePhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci EpiloguePhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci EpiloguePhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci EpiloguePhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci EpiloguePhoto Credit: GucciGucci EpiloguePhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci EpiloguePhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci EpiloguePhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci EpiloguePhoto Credit: Gucci Gucci EpiloguePhoto Credit: Gucci

