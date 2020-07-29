Hélène Poulit-Duquesne
Fashion
How Boucheron Is Pivoting During The Pandemic: A Chat With CEO Hélène Poulit-Duquesne
KAROLINA KURKOVA
Celebrities
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Exclusively Shares Details On Her Locally-Produced Masks For All Initiative
Re-inc
Celebrities
From World Cup Champions To Lifestyle Entrepreneurs: How USWNT Stars Tobin Heath + Christen Press Are Leading The Pack
Carmelo Anthony
Celebrities
Carmelo Anthony Talks Going Into The Bubble, Gifting Kobe A ’96 Barbaresco Wine & More With Haute Living & Wine Access
Rande Gerber
Cover Story
Calling The Shots: How Rande Gerber Turned Casamigos Into The Hottest Tequila In Tinseltown

FENDI Releases Latest #MeAndMyPeekaboo Episode Created By & Starring Musical Sisters Chloe X Halle

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Chloe x halle fendiPhoto Credit: FENDI

For its latest #MeAndMyPeekaboo episode, FENDI called upon the sensational musical duo, Chloe x Halle. The sisters have risen in our cultural climate, both for their undeniable talent and for the active stance they’ve taken regarding social issues. Not only do they star in the latest FENDI series, but they also were given complete creative control to put the episode together, shot in Los Angeles, alongside Art Director Andrew Makadsi, Videographer Derek Milton and Photographer Julian Dakdouk. Wearing a wardrobe curated by their stylist Zerina Akers—also personal stylist/wardrobe curator to Beyoncé Knowles Carter—FENDI’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection is beautifully displayed, alongside the House’s newest Peekaboo collection of bags. For the music, the duo selected ‘Busy Boy’ from their album called Ungodly Hour, setting the scene perfectly. “#MeAndMyPeekaboo celebrates the intimate family relationships that represent inseparable bonds,” said Silvia Venturini Fendi, FENDI Creative Director. “There is no more visible pair of sisters right now than Chloe x Halle.” Past episodes have featured Kim Kardashian West with Kris Jenner and North West; TK Wonder and Ciprianna Quann; Ami and Aya; and more. “We have been more than happy to be part of this project,” began Chloe x Halle. “We have always been huge fans of FENDI and working side-by-side as sisters is truly a blessing.” The new Peekaboo bag will hit stores next month. Scroll to see images from the campaign and the video below, and click here to visit the House’s website to learn more. 

Chloe x halle fendiPhoto Credit: FENDI Chloe x halle fendiPhoto Credit: FENDI

 

 

PREVIOUS POST
BJWT
News
July 29, 2020
SHOP: Top 9 Products That Every Pet Owner Needs
By Paige Mastrandrea
dior designer of dreams exhibit
Fashion
July 28, 2020
Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams Exhibition Opens Today In Shanghai
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Louis Vuitton backpack trunk
Fashion
July 27, 2020
Go Glamping With The Louis Vuitton Tent & Backpack Trunk, Even If Its In Your Backyard
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Saint Laurent X SAINT TROPEZ
Fashion
July 27, 2020
Saint Laurent Does Saint Tropez Pop-Up For Summer 2020
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

Satchel Lee, Jason Bell, Netflix

New York

Andre Iguodala

Miami

Loader