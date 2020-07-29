Photo Credit: FENDI

For its latest #MeAndMyPeekaboo episode, FENDI called upon the sensational musical duo, Chloe x Halle. The sisters have risen in our cultural climate, both for their undeniable talent and for the active stance they’ve taken regarding social issues. Not only do they star in the latest FENDI series, but they also were given complete creative control to put the episode together, shot in Los Angeles, alongside Art Director Andrew Makadsi, Videographer Derek Milton and Photographer Julian Dakdouk. Wearing a wardrobe curated by their stylist Zerina Akers—also personal stylist/wardrobe curator to Beyoncé Knowles Carter—FENDI’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection is beautifully displayed, alongside the House’s newest Peekaboo collection of bags. For the music, the duo selected ‘Busy Boy’ from their album called Ungodly Hour, setting the scene perfectly. “#MeAndMyPeekaboo celebrates the intimate family relationships that represent inseparable bonds,” said Silvia Venturini Fendi, FENDI Creative Director. “There is no more visible pair of sisters right now than Chloe x Halle.” Past episodes have featured Kim Kardashian West with Kris Jenner and North West; TK Wonder and Ciprianna Quann; Ami and Aya; and more. “We have been more than happy to be part of this project,” began Chloe x Halle. “We have always been huge fans of FENDI and working side-by-side as sisters is truly a blessing.” The new Peekaboo bag will hit stores next month. Scroll to see images from the campaign and the video below, and click here to visit the House’s website to learn more.

