Beginning today and ending on October 4th of this year, the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition will open to the public at the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai. The exhibit previously made stops in Paris—at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs—and in London—at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Curated by Oriole Cullen, those who are able to visit will enjoy over 250 haute couture dresses, as well as illustrations by René Gruau or Christian Bérard and works done by various prestigious Chinese artists. The last of the three is an ode and celebration to the bond that links Dior and China, one that has existed since 1947. Visitors will go on a journey of Monsieur Dior’s trailblazing vision, as well as that of his successors, including Yves Saint Laurent, Maria Grazia Chiuri and everyone in between. Scroll to see some images from the exhibition below and click here to visit the House’s website to learn more.

