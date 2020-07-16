Photo Credit: Jean-Michel Sordello

There are few properties in the world as iconic and historically relevant than the idyllic Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the French Riviera’s coveted Cap D’Antibes town. The ultra-exclusive hotel has evoked glitz and glamour since its early days, drawing in celebrities and billionaires to its sprawling property each summer season. After the world shut down for three months this spring due to the pandemic, the property has excitedly reopened once again, this time with some new improvements, as it has undergone some design transformations by Brazilian architect Patricia Anastassiadis.

The new design comes in light of the hotel’s milestone 150th Anniversary, which has played host to extravagant dinner parties, weddings, fashion shows and other iconic events, such as the storied Cannes Film Festival parties and amfAR Gala.

Patricia Anastassiadis was commissioned to re-envision the three main dining areas of the property, including Bar Rotonde, The Eden-Roc Grill and Restaurant Louroc with a design that respects the rich history and memories of the hotel, while re-imagining the designs by celebrating the creative minds of those who were once guests.

Anastassiadis’ main focus was to provide a fresh and contemporary spin on its previous design. The new design of La Rotonde draws inspiration from the oval-shaped room, utilizing round-shaped furniture that creates an organic flow from the outside areas to the inside and taps into colors inspired by its surroundings, such as the garden. The room is highlighted by custom-shaped luminaries in alabaster that reference the moonlight, commissioned by Paris-based Atelier Alain Ellouz.

The Eden-Roc Grill takes on a nautical theme due to its proximity to the sea, with tones of blue and red throughout the space. The atmosphere is open, breezy and evokes the luxury lifestyle of the French Riviera.

And finally, the Louroc Restaurant channeled the spectacular events of rocks meeting the sea to envision the redesign of the elegant dining room. The restaurant still features the original arches, which was a key design element of the room, as well as the Trompe-l’oeil on the walls. However, they created custom furniture for the project, including the Riviera sofa, Eden Roc Chair and the Audrey Console, which all capture the spirit and history of the property. The color palette features shades of ocean blue and coral tones, keeping with the theme of the sweeping views of the ocean prevalent throughout the restaurant.

The Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc is back open for business, inviting Summer 2020 guests to be the first to experience the new and improved look and feel of the property. For more information, please visit its site here.

