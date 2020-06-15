Celebrities
Kandi Burruss Photo Credit: Elton Anderson   

Kandi Burruss is the woman who does it all. She’s a Grammy Award-winning songwriter, Broadway star, and longest-running housewife on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and, as it happens, a seriously strategic businesswoman with many successful companies under her belt. These include Kandi Koated, an empowering collection of luxury cosmetics celebrating diversity and inclusivity across all identities and skin tones; Bedroom Kandi (readers, you can infer); TAGS boutique, which sells luxury women’s apparel; and Old Lady Gang, her Georgia-based southern eatery.

What’s more, the 44-year-old multitasker recently headlined a sold-out nationwide tour with her all-girl group, Xscape; fit in time to write songs for some of the biggest artists around (think: Pink, Mariah Carey, Usher and Alicia Keys, among others); founded Kandi Cares, which supports single parents and kids who are the product of single-parent homes, as well as Beautiful Bosses, a web platform where women can network and promote their businesses; and is now appearing in the third season of Lena Waithe‘s The Chi, which premieres June 21st on Showtime.

How does she do It? We aimed to find out. Check out our Instagram Live session with Kandi where she spills all of her sweet secrets!

Follow Kandi on Instagram HERE 

