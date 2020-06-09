wine video chat
Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal’s New Custom 80 Sunreef Power Yacht Arrives In Mallorca

Celebrities, Haute Yachts, News

Sunreef Yachts Rafael NadalPhoto Credit: Sunreef Yachts

Arriving at no better time than summer in Mallorca during his birthday, globally-renowned tennis icon Rafael Nadal has finally welcomed his new custom 80 Sunreef Power luxury yacht to the family. A longtime yacht enthusiast, Nadal made the decision to commission his own custom catamaran from premier brand Sunreef Yachts after spending time with his family during the holidays chartering a Sunreef Yachts’ sailing catamaran. After awaiting the final product, Sunreef Yachts’ shipyard in Gdansk, Poland officially handed over the beauty to Nadal in no more appropriate place than his hometown in Mallorca.

Sunreef Yachts Rafael NadalPhoto Credit: Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski / Fotomohito

The yacht boasts fully customized interiors, featuring a stunning main deck saloon with access to a front terrace, an owners’ suite with a fold-out private balcony, as well as four guest cabins with en-suite bathrooms, spanning a living area of close to 4,000 square-feet. The yacht evokes a serene and luxurious setting, featuring shades of beige, cream and coffee colors that juxtapose beautifully against the bright blue waters of the sea.

Sunreef Yachts Rafael NadalPhoto Credit: Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski / Fotomohito

Additional features include a flybridge with a bar, barbeque and relaxation area and a stern garage to house jet skis. The yacht is not just beautiful to look at but also exudes great force, equipped with twin 1200 HP engines to ensure optimal sailing. Most notable is Nadal’s emblematic “Raging Bull” symbol located on the flybridge bar of the yacht—ensuring that the yacht is 100-percent customized to Nadal’s persona.

Sunreef Yachts Rafael NadalPhoto Credit: Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski / Fotomohito

On officially welcoming to Rafael Nadal to the Sunreef Yachts family, founder and CEO Francis Lapp and the team are overjoyed. “This is an unforgettable event for our shipyard to hand over the yacht to such an amazing person and athlete as Rafael Nadal,” says Lapp. “My team in Gdańsk made every effort to create the yacht Rafa and his wife Maria dreamed of. I am convinced that they will have a great time with their friends and family on board.”

Sunreef Yachts Rafael NadalPhoto Credit: Katarzyna Seliga-Wróblewska, Marcin Wróblewski / Fotomohito

And it is, indeed, a very Happy Birthday for Rafael Nadal. Smooth sailing!

Sunreef Yachts Rafael NadalPhoto Credit: Gtres

