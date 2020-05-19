Upcoming Webinars

HAUTE LIVING

Tuesday, May 19th 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

POWER COUPLE SERIES – Dr. Terry & Heather Dubrow

Join us for a live interactive conversation with the renowned plastic surgeon from E! Network’s Botched and his wife, Real Housewife alum Heather Dubrow, on cosmetic procedures, self-care in quarantine and their at-home time with the family.

Wednesday, May 20th 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST

Luxury Yacht Talk With Sunreef Yachts & The Yacht Guy

Presented by Haute Yachts, A conversation on the yachting industry in quarantine, with The Yacht Guy & Sunreef Yachts’ Sales Director of U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, Robert Riva.

Thursday, May 21st 5 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. PST

“The Art of Interconnectedness” with bespoke fine jewelry Spinelli Kilcollin. Join the conversation live with Yves Spinelli, co-founder of Spinelli Kilcollin and learn about the brand’s clean, fluid and inventive designs.

HAUTE BEAUTY

Tuesday, May 19th 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST

As a bariatric and minimally invasive surgeon, Dr. Sepehr Lalezari believes the procedures he performs is as much about the lives that are positively affected as it is about the weight loss or surgery itself. For his clinical training, Dr. Lalezari trained throughout the United States, including Florida, New York, California, and at Minnesota’s prestigious Mayo Clinic. Dr. Lalezari is currently practicing minimally invasive bariatric surgery and general surgery in Los Angeles at his practice Lalezari Surgical.

Wednesday, May 20th 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST

Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson is a licensed physician and board-certified psychiatrist in the U.S. He is a leading neuroscientist and drug and alcohol addiction specialist. Dr. Johnson is a respected global authority in both psychiatry, substance use, psychopharmacology, and neuroscience. Prof. Dr. Johnson is currently the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Thursday, May 21st 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST

Dr. Karyn Grossman is an internationally renowned, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist with a well-known celebrity following. Trained at Harvard Medical School, she’s considered a key opinion leader in all fields of esthetics and often works on its frontlines to help develop new technologies, fillers and devices. She’s also careful about what she does, and only performs procedures she’d use on herself and her family.

Dr. Keshini Parbhu is an Eyelid Surgery Oculoplastic and oculoplastic expert representing the Orlando, Florida region. She is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. She is also certified by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, an elite and prestigious society of approximately 500 members. Dr. Parbhu has been named one of Orlando’s Best Doctors since 2013.

HAUTE RESIDENCE

Friday, May 22nd 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST

Haute Residence State of Affairs in Real Estate with Developer Avra Jain and PMG Managing Partner Ryan Shear. A conversation about the state of affairs on the development side in real estate.

Avra Jain- Developer, The Vagabond Group With a career that began on Wall Street to developing properties along Miami’s trendiest streets, Avra has a reputation for identifying the next it neighborhood. The recipient of three Sundance Film Awards, the Purdue industrial engineer graduate develops projects around her favorite pursuits: art and architecture. The vision has resulted in boutique projects that range from converting a warehouse to luxury loft condominiums in Manhattan to the remake of The Vagabond Motel on Biscayne Boulevard.

Ryan Shear- Managing Partner, PMG Group

As a managing partner of PMG, Ryan Shear is responsible for general company operations, vision and growth. For nearly 15 years, Shear has played an instrumental role in the company’s success in Miami and beyond. He currently manages a growing portfolio of over $4 billion in real estate assets across the country. Completed condo projects spearheaded by Shear include Echo Aventura, Echo Brickell and Muse Residences in Sunny Isles. In 2018, Shear announced PMG will be bringing The Waldorf Astoria Residences to Miami in 2020. The group recently opened X Miami, a 464-unit multifamily social community pioneering the “Rent By Bedroom” model for Class A luxury apartments in the urban core, which became the fastest building to lease in Downtown Miami. PMG will continue to expand this multifamily model nationally under Shear’s direction.

