Upcoming Webinars
HAUTE LIVING
Tuesday, May 19th 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST
POWER COUPLE SERIES – Dr. Terry & Heather Dubrow
Join us for a live interactive conversation with the renowned plastic surgeon from E! Network’s Botched and his wife, Real Housewife alum Heather Dubrow, on cosmetic procedures, self-care in quarantine and their at-home time with the family.
Questions for the Dubrows? Email deyvanshi@hauteliving.com or send a DM to @deyvanshi
Wednesday, May 20th 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST
Luxury Yacht Talk With Sunreef Yachts & The Yacht Guy
Presented by Haute Yachts, A conversation on the yachting industry in quarantine, with The Yacht Guy & Sunreef Yachts’ Sales Director of U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, Robert Riva.
Questions for the yachting experts? Submit them to paige@hauteliving.com or send a DM to @hautetime to have them answered live on Zoom.
Thursday, May 21st 5 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. PST
“The Art of Interconnectedness” with bespoke fine jewelry Spinelli Kilcollin. Join the conversation live with Yves Spinelli, co-founder of Spinelli Kilcollin and learn about the brand’s clean, fluid and inventive designs.
Questions for Spinelli Kilcollin? Submit them to violet@hauteliving.com or send a DM to @hauteliving to have them answered live on Zoom
HAUTE BEAUTY
Tuesday, May 19th 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST
As a bariatric and minimally invasive surgeon, Dr. Sepehr Lalezari believes the procedures he performs is as much about the lives that are positively affected as it is about the weight loss or surgery itself. For his clinical training, Dr. Lalezari trained throughout the United States, including Florida, New York, California, and at Minnesota’s prestigious Mayo Clinic. Dr. Lalezari is currently practicing minimally invasive bariatric surgery and general surgery in Los Angeles at his practice Lalezari Surgical.
Wednesday, May 20th 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST
Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson is a licensed physician and board-certified psychiatrist in the U.S. He is a leading neuroscientist and drug and alcohol addiction specialist. Dr. Johnson is a respected global authority in both psychiatry, substance use, psychopharmacology, and neuroscience. Prof. Dr. Johnson is currently the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Thursday, May 21st 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST
Dr. Karyn Grossman is an internationally renowned, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist with a well-known celebrity following. Trained at Harvard Medical School, she’s considered a key opinion leader in all fields of esthetics and often works on its frontlines to help develop new technologies, fillers and devices. She’s also careful about what she does, and only performs procedures she’d use on herself and her family.
Dr. Keshini Parbhu is an Eyelid Surgery Oculoplastic and oculoplastic expert representing the Orlando, Florida region. She is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. She is also certified by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, an elite and prestigious society of approximately 500 members. Dr. Parbhu has been named one of Orlando’s Best Doctors since 2013.
HAUTE RESIDENCE
Friday, May 22nd 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST
Avra Jain- Developer, The Vagabond Group
Questions for the real estate experts? Submit them to violet@hauteliving.com or send a DM to @hauteresidence to have them answered live on Zoom.