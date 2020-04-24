Romero Britto Spreads Happiness With New Digital Art Collection

During this time where we are spending more time at home, things might start to look dull. Thanks to international artist, Romero Britto, you can add a pop of color and art to your living spaces. Britto partnered with Blackdove to bring happiness to TV screens through a collection of digital video art that is being made available for free for the next 30 days.

With the help of Blackdove, the leading video art platform, The Britto Digital Collection includes 10 pieces with a new piece arriving every week. The video artworks range from 10 – 45 seconds and include music to enhance the experience for viewers.

Photo Credit: Romero Britto

“Digital allows the expansion of my message of Love and Happiness to be enjoyed on every television in the world. It is especially important to me to make this collection available for free during the uniquely challenging times of social distancing that we are facing now. My mission has always been to inspire and share happiness, hope, and love with the world through my art and I am very grateful to have been successful on it” states Britto.

Not only has Britto had his work exhibited in some of the world’s finest galleries and museums, but he is also an activist for more than 250 charitable organizations. One of the organizations Britto works with includes being a board member of Prince Charles’, The Prince of Wales, charity “The Prince’s Trust International.”

Photo Credit: Romero Britto

Blackdove’s CEO, Marc Billings, exclaims “Romero Britto’s Digital Collection signals yet another market acceptance of video art as a new and exciting medium. We cannot be more excited to have been selected by Romero for his release .”