Dana White
Celebrities
At Home With Dana White: How The UFC President Is Quarantining In Las Vegas
Chase Rice
Celebrities
Haute Living Goes Home With Chase Rice During The Lockdown—Virtually, That Is
Jillian Michaels
Celebrities
Jillian Michaels Shares How To Keep Healthy & Sane During The Quarantine
Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark Squires
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2020, Shot At Raleigh Garden
Eva Longoria
News
Eva Longoria On How To Stay Organized During Our Self-Quarantine Times

Romero Britto Spreads Happiness With New Digital Art Collection

Art, Lifestyle, News

 

During this time where we are spending more time at home, things might start to look dull. Thanks to international artist, Romero Britto, you can add a pop of color and art to your living spaces. Britto partnered with Blackdove to bring happiness to TV screens through a collection of digital video art that is being made available for free for the next 30 days.

With the help of Blackdove, the leading video art platform, The Britto Digital Collection includes 10 pieces with a new piece arriving every week. The video artworks range from 10 – 45 seconds and include music to enhance the experience for viewers.

Romero BrittoPhoto Credit: Romero Britto

“Digital allows the expansion of my message of Love and Happiness to be enjoyed on every television in the world. It is especially important to me to make this collection available for free during the uniquely challenging times of social distancing that we are facing now. My mission has always been to inspire and share happiness, hope, and love with the world through my art and I am very grateful to have been successful on it” states Britto.

Not only has Britto had his work exhibited in some of the world’s finest galleries and museums, but he is also an activist for more than 250 charitable organizations. One of the organizations Britto works with includes being a board member of  Prince Charles’, The Prince of Wales, charity “The Prince’s Trust International.”

Romero BrittoPhoto Credit: Romero Britto

Blackdove’s CEO, Marc Billings, exclaims “Romero Britto’s Digital Collection signals yet another market acceptance of video art as a new and exciting medium. We cannot be more excited to have been selected by Romero for his release .”

 

PREVIOUS POST
Louis Vuitton x coronavirus x face masks
Fashion
April 24, 2020
Louis Vuitton Uses Its US Workshops To Produce Non-Surgical Face Masks To Battle The Pandemic
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Dana White
Celebrities
April 24, 2020
At Home With Dana White: How The UFC President Is Quarantining In Las Vegas
By Laura Schreffler
Chris Appleton
Celebrities
April 23, 2020
Chris Appleton Shares Easy Root Touch-Ups At Home, Secrets To His Signature “Snatched” Pony & How JLo’s Super Bowl Hair Almost Went
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Jean-Jean Pelletier x GrapeStars
Celebrities
April 22, 2020
Exclusive One-On-One With Jean-Jean Pelletier, Founder Of Celebrity Wine & Spirit Online Marketplace, GrapeStars
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Aaron Paul

Los Angeles

CVR1_ROBINSON CANO_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader