President Of Brazil Visits Romero Britto’s Studio In Miami

Art, News

Romero BrittoPhoto Credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR

Globally-renowned pop artist and Haute 100-lister, Romero Britto, has had the pleasure of painting and selling his works to some of the most notable figures throughout the world. Born in Brazil, the Miami-based artist has developed a cult following of loyal patrons who seek Britto out for specially-commissioned portrait paintings. He also donates a significant amount to a handful of charities, including Best Buddies International and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Romero BrittoPhoto Credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR

Most recently, Britto was graced by the President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, and the First Lady of Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro, at his beautiful Miami art studio. The visit came one day after Bolsonaro’s meeting with President Donald Trump at Florida’s Mar-A-Lago Resort. The couple came into the studio to receive a portrait they had commissioned from Britto, making it all the more special of an occasion since Britto hails from Brazil.

Romero BrittoPhoto Credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR

But the notable moments did not stop there—Britto continued to bring excitement to the visit by putting together a surprise portrait sketch of the First Lady, which he promised to deliver to her personally in Brazil. The pair even got to test out their paintbrush skills themselves, as they added final touches to Britto’s mural outside of his art studio, painting on 50,000-square feet of outdoor walls, popping with the colors of the Brazilian flag: blue, yellow, green and white.

Romero BrittoPhoto Credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR

The President of Brazil and his wife are the latest patrons of Romero’s gorgeous, colorful artwork which he is known and loved for, joining other globally-recognized figures such as the Royals, President Donald Trump, the Clintons, Pelé, Barack Obama, The Pope, Robert De Niro, Shakira, amongst many others.

Romero BrittoPhoto Credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR

For more information on Romero Britto, please visit his site here.

Romero BrittoPhoto Credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR

 

