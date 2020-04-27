Dana White
Celebrities
At Home With Dana White: How The UFC President Is Quarantining In Las Vegas
Chase Rice
Celebrities
Haute Living Goes Home With Chase Rice During The Lockdown—Virtually, That Is
Jillian Michaels
Celebrities
Jillian Michaels Shares How To Keep Healthy & Sane During The Quarantine
Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark Squires
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2020, Shot At Raleigh Garden
Eva Longoria
News
Eva Longoria On How To Stay Organized During Our Self-Quarantine Times

Luxury Furniture Industry Leader Baxter Gallery Miami Powers Through Quarantine

News

Baxter Gallery Miami, the Italian luxury furniture flagship of Baxter Made in Italy in South Florida, has adapted to the effects of social distancing and quarantine measures, continuing to service its high-end clientele through remote engagement.

Budapest Soft - Baxter April 2020
Budapest Soft

Photo Credit: Baxter Made in Italy

“Baxter Miami is operating and open for business remotely,” says Elizabeth Potter, Director of the flagship showroom in Miami. “We remain 100% dedicated to current projects and all our customers, with our design team supporting clients from their home offices. Engagement may have slightly changed but our creative output has not. Thankfully, the Baxter headquarters in Lombardy have also remained safe and well; we expect Italy and our factory to be operational in the not too distant future.”

Chestermoon - Baxter April 2020
Chestermoon

Photo Credit: Baxter Made in Italy

Among the iconic collection pieces that Potter and her team at Baxter Gallery Miami are featuring in new projects today: the Chestermoon, the Budapest Soft, the Jupiter and Jorgen, and the always treasured signature statement, the Little Nepal Chair. Each express the Baxter tradition of handcrafted technique and quality, sophisticated and timeless beauty.

Jupiter Table and Jorgen Chair - Baxter April 2020
Jupiter Table and Jorgen Chair

Photo Credit: Baxter Made in Italy

The northern area of Italy, where the furniture industry is heavily centered, was the first Italian zone heavily hit when the crisis began. Furniture factories have been forced to shut down since March, with administration teams working smart from home like their counterparts in the USA. The Italian government is looking at May 4th as a planned date to start up factory operations.

Little Nepal Chair - Baxter April 2020
Little Nepal Chair

Photo Credit: Baxter Made in Italy

Salone del Mobile Milano, the world’s largest trade furniture fair that takes place in the Italian city every April, was unfortunately canceled this year. However, a ray of light may be at the end of the tunnel for those seeking to experience Baxter collection before 2021. “We can still dream and find a way to experience quintessential Baxter in both Miami and Milan,” says Potter with a hint of mystery.

Handcrafted Technique - Baxter April 2020
Handcrafted Technique

Photo Credit: Baxter Made in Italy

Baxter Gallery Miami is located at 3630 NE 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33137. For more details, call 305-576-1135 or visit http://www.miami.baxter.it.

Baxter Italy Factory - April 2020
Baxter Italy Factory

Photo Credit: Baxter Made in Italy

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Note Marcato
Lifestyle
April 27, 2020
Artist And Producer Note Marcato Releases His Debut Single
By Colin Daniels
Serayah
Celebrities
April 25, 2020
Serayah Dishes On The “Empire” Finale + The Possibility Of Joining A Cookie Spin-Off
By Laura Schreffler
Romero Britto
Art
April 24, 2020
Romero Britto Spreads Happiness With New Digital Art Collection
By Colin Daniels
Louis Vuitton x coronavirus x face masks
Fashion
April 24, 2020
Louis Vuitton Uses Its US Workshops To Produce Non-Surgical Face Masks To Battle The Pandemic
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Aaron Paul

Los Angeles

CVR1_ROBINSON CANO_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader