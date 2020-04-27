Baxter Gallery Miami, the Italian luxury furniture flagship of Baxter Made in Italy in South Florida, has adapted to the effects of social distancing and quarantine measures, continuing to service its high-end clientele through remote engagement.

Photo Credit: Baxter Made in Italy

“Baxter Miami is operating and open for business remotely,” says Elizabeth Potter, Director of the flagship showroom in Miami. “We remain 100% dedicated to current projects and all our customers, with our design team supporting clients from their home offices. Engagement may have slightly changed but our creative output has not. Thankfully, the Baxter headquarters in Lombardy have also remained safe and well; we expect Italy and our factory to be operational in the not too distant future.”

Among the iconic collection pieces that Potter and her team at Baxter Gallery Miami are featuring in new projects today: the Chestermoon, the Budapest Soft, the Jupiter and Jorgen, and the always treasured signature statement, the Little Nepal Chair. Each express the Baxter tradition of handcrafted technique and quality, sophisticated and timeless beauty.

The northern area of Italy, where the furniture industry is heavily centered, was the first Italian zone heavily hit when the crisis began. Furniture factories have been forced to shut down since March, with administration teams working smart from home like their counterparts in the USA. The Italian government is looking at May 4th as a planned date to start up factory operations.

Salone del Mobile Milano, the world’s largest trade furniture fair that takes place in the Italian city every April, was unfortunately canceled this year. However, a ray of light may be at the end of the tunnel for those seeking to experience Baxter collection before 2021. “We can still dream and find a way to experience quintessential Baxter in both Miami and Milan,” says Potter with a hint of mystery.

Baxter Gallery Miami is located at 3630 NE 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33137. For more details, call 305-576-1135 or visit http://www.miami.baxter.it.

