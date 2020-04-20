We know you miss our celebrity Haute Living events—and trust me, we do too! Between the curated selection fine wines and spirits, the haute cuisine prepared by world-renowned chefs, the intimate group of like-minded, highly successful individuals with impeccable sense of taste and style…seems like a lifetime ago. But the good news is that until we go back to normal with life as we knew it, we have a stellar line up of exciting “events” lined up for you this week, via Zoom and Instagram Live. So, pick your favorite wines from our digital selections, cook up a meal from one of our celebrity chef cooking tutorials, and wear your favorite outfit that you’ve been saving for the next event you attend, because here is a list of this week’s exciting Haute Living programming, as well as the programming we have scheduled this week across our sister verticals, Haute Residence and Haute Beauty/MD.

HAUTE LIVING

MONDAY APRIL 20th

COUPLES WHO QUARANTINE WITH NICOLAS BIJAN AND ROXY SOWLATY

Join us for a special interactive conversation with power couple, Nicolas Bijan of House of Bijan—one of the most expensive, luxury menswear labels in the world—and his fiancee Roxy Sowlaty of Roxy Sowlaty Interiors, who discuss their keys to quarantining together.

TIME: 5pm EST/2pm PST

TIME: 5pm EST/2pm PST



WEDNESDAY APRIL 22nd

PHILANTHROPY, SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT UNDER QUARANTINE WITH CARLOS PONCE, KIKO ALONSO AND MICHAEL CAPPONI

Join us for a special interactive conversation with the renowned actor, NFL linebacker and Global Empowerment Mission founder who discuss life during COVID across the various verticals.

TIME: 12pm EST/9am PST

TIME: 12pm EST/9am PST



HAUTE HAIR FROM HOME WITH CHRIS APPLETON

Join us for a special interactive conversation with go-to hair guru to stars like Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry, Chris Appleton, who chats about celeb hair, quarantine hair and everything in between.

TIME: 4:30pm EST/1:30pm PST

TIME: 4:30pm EST/1:30pm PST



FRIDAY APRIL 24th

INSPIRED LIVING UNDER QUARANTINE WITH MALIK YOBA, CHRIS SPENCER AND DUANE MARTIN

Join us for a special interactive conversation with the renaissance man/entrepreneur, producer/writer/actor/comedian and the Emmy-nominated ex NBA player who discuss continuing to be inspired while living under quarantine.

TIME: 12pm EST/9am PST

TIME: 12pm EST/9am PST



SATURDAY APRIL 25th

A JOURNEY INTO WINE PRESENTED BY HAUTE LIVING & WINE ACCESS WITH JIMMY BUTLER

Join us for an IG Live session with Five-Time NBA All-Star and Miami Heat sensation Jimmy Butler, for a 100-point rated virtual wine tasting and a conversation about his journey into wine.

TIME: 9pm EST/6pm PST

TIME: 9pm EST/6pm PST

HAUTE RESIDENCE

MONDAY APRIL 20th

NEW YORK REAL ESTATE DURING QUARANTINE WITH ADAM MODLIN AND RICHARD STEINBERG

Join us for a special interactive conversation with two of the Big Apple’s biggest names in real estate who discuss the state of the market and the new norm for real estate in NYC.

TIME: 2pm EST/11am PST

TIME: 2pm EST/11am PST



THURSDAY APRIL 23rd

HAUTE LEADERS’ GAME CHANGERS — A CONVERSATION WITH DAN CONN

Join us for a special interactive conversation with Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate, who discusses the world’s leading real estate markets and the leading role that Christie’s has taken during quarantine.

TIME: 2pm EST/11am PST

TIME: 2pm EST/11am PST



HAUTE BEAUTY/MD

TUESDAY APRIL 21st

ASK THE EXPERTS WITH LEADING NYC DERMATOLOGIST DR. BHANUSALI

Join us for a special interactive conversation with the NYC-based dermatologist, clinical investigatory and laser surgeon, who has become the go-to doctor of choice for young Hollywood and athletes.

TIME: 12pm EST/9am PST

TIME: 12pm EST/9am PST



ASK THE EXPERTS WITH LEADING MIAMI PLASTIC SURGEON DR. JHONNY SALOMON

Join us for a special interactive conversation with the Miami-based plastic surgeon also known as the “face man,” who specializes in a natural and elegant look.

TIME: 2pm EST/11am PST

TIME: 2pm EST/11am PST



ASK THE EXPERTS WITH BOARD CERTIFIED PLASTIC SURGEONS DR. HISHAM SEIFY AND DR. MICHAEL OMIDI

Join us for a special interactive conversation with the Board Certified plastic surgeon/Associate Clinical Professor at David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine, and the Double-Board Certified plastic surgeon practicing in Beverly Hills/the Greater Los Angeles area with 15 years of experience.

TIME: 4pm EST/1pm PST

TIME: 4pm EST/1pm PST



THURSDAY APRIL 23rd

ASK THE EXPERTS WITH BOARD CERTIFIED PLASTIC SURGEONS DR. JAY YOUNG AND DR. JOSE RODRIGUEZ-FELIZ

Join us for a special interactive conversation with the Board Certified surgeon specializing in the noses and sinuses, as well as the Board Certified plastic surgeon who pursued further training in Oculoplastic and Aesthetic Surgery under world-renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Mark Codner.

TIME: 1pm EST/10am PST

TIME: 1pm EST/10am PST



ASK THE EXPERTS WITH BOARD CERTIFIED PLASTIC SURGEON DR. SACHIN SHRIDHARANI OF LUXURGERY

Join us for a special interactive conversation with the renowned Board Certified plastic surgeon and founder of LUXURGERY—the confluence of luxury and aesthetic surgery.

TIME: 2:30pm EST/11:30am PST

TIME: 2:30pm EST/11:30am PST



FRIDAY APRIL 24th

ASK THE EXPERTS WITH PREMIER NYC DENTIST DR. MOJGAN FAJIRAM AND BOARD CERTIFIED DERMATOLOGIST DR. JULIE RUSSAK

Join us for a special interactive conversation with the owner of Sutton Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry/one of NYC’s premier cosmetic dentists, as well as the Board Certified Dermatologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, who also serves as Faculty at the Mount Sinai Hostpial and founder of Russak Dermatology Clinic.

TIME: 2pm EST/11am PST

TIME: 2pm EST/11am PST

