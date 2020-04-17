Photo Credit: Paige Green

World-renowned chef Charlie Palmer joined Haute Living for a live cooking demonstration, a conversation on life during the COVID-19 quarantine and insight into how the struggling hospitality industry can be fixed in the months to come. Palmer was joined by Haute Living‘s Laura Schreffler for the chat and demonstration, which took place—on Palmer’s end—at home in his Healdsburg, Calif. kitchen.

Watch the cooking demonstration below

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Charlie Palmer’s Progressive American style cooking with a classical French flair earned him the James Beard Foundation’s “Best Chef in America” award in 1997. He’s the mastermind behind dozens of notable restaurants across America including the world-famous Aureole in New York City, Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg, Willow by Charlie Palmer at the Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck and Charlie Palmer Steak locations in Washington D.C., Las Vegas, Reno and Napa. He also owns several boutique hotels in New York, Napa, Healdsburg, Reno and Las Vegas, serves as a board member for the Culinary Institute of America and has released several cookbooks.

Below, he shares the recipe he prepared during his Haute Living webinar, his famous herb-seared salmon paired with a warm spinach salad of pecans and green olives, paired with Jean-Charles Boisset‘s sparkling wine.

Photo Credit: Paige Green

HOW TO MAKE CHARLIE PALMER’S HERB-SEARED SALMON

(With a Warm Spinach Salad, Pecans, and Green Olives)

• 4 6-ounce salmon filets

• 3 oz. softened sweet butter

• 1 tsp dried tarragon

• 1 tsp dried basil

• 1 tsp dried chives

• Salt & pepper

Warm Spinach Salad

• 1/2 medium onion, sliced

• 8 oz. spinach leaves (washed and dried)

• 2 1/2 lemons

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 1/2 cup pecan halves

• 1/4 cup chopped green olives

• 2 T chopped parsley

• 1/2 cup white wine

Method

1. Pat the four filets of salmon with a paper towel to make sure they’re dry.

2. In a small bowl, mix the softened butter, dried herbs, salt & pepper into a smooth compound butter.

3. With a small spatula, coat each filet of salmon on one side with the softened butter, and place in the

refrigerator.

4. When ready to serve, place a 12-inch non-stick sauté pan on medium heat. Place salmon butter-side down

into the pan.

5. Season the backside of the salmon with the salt and pepper as they’re cooking. Brown it nicely,

approximately 3 minutes.

6. With a spatula, gently turn over onto the other side. Cook for 1 minute. Remove to rest in a warm place.

7. In the same pan, add the onion and sauté to get a little bit of color.

8. Add the spinach leaves, squeeze of lemon, and a touch of oil (if 5needed) to dress the spinach (you just

want to wilt the spinach, not cook it).

9. Remove the spinach onto a serving platter. Again, in the same pan, add 2 tablesponons of olive oil. Heat

for one minute.

10. Add the pecans and toast for one minute.

11. Add the green olives, parsley, and squeeze in juice of a 1/2 lemon along with the white wine

12. To serve, gently

For more recipes, follow Charlie Palmer on IG and Facebook @chefcharliepalmer

Join Palmer every Thursday at 1pm PST / 4pm EST for an Instagram Live Pigs & Pinot Tutorial Series featuring him and a rotating lineup of prominent Sonoma winemakers for the inside scoop on their favorite pork and pinot pairings. For the most up-to-date details on Charlie Palmer’s Pigs & Pinot Tutorial Series visit pigsandpinot.com.