The second annual Celebrity Soccer Match presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is this Saturday, November 23rd. The family-friendly star-studded fundraising event proudly supports Best Buddies, an organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The event will feature seven-on-seven friendly matches with celebrities, athletes, models and buddies; meet and greets; children’s clinics; soccer training classes; brand activations; a VIP lounge and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Soccer Match

Founded by Julianna Strout, North Bay Village Commissioner and Miss America contestant, who partnered with Alex Avellanet, Principal at BonVoix, Corp. and sports radio host, for this year’s Celebrity Soccer Match, the event is a passion project committed to raising awareness for the incredible work accomplished by Best Buddies. For the last decade, Strout has dedicated her time and resources to this organization and has successfully reactivated their employment program. Her counterpart, Avellanet, has played an integral role in large-scale city events working with major music artists, sports organizations and governmental entities.

In partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) and Inter Miami CF (Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami) and The Beach Soccer Foundation, as well as ZeroFractal, an award-winning creative & technology agency, the matches will take place beachside between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell Sand-bowl at 7275 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, FL. Sponsors include City of Miami Beach, City of Miami, Coca-Cola, Boucher Brothers, Miscellaneous Marketing Ltd., Soccer 7 USA, Red Bull, Futness, Ocean Terrace Holdings, Atlantic Broadband with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority.

The event starts today with the Social Responsibility Through Sports Panel is on at the new Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino followed by a cocktail hour. The panel, moderated by Strout and DJ Irie, will take place at The Comedy Club within the hotel and features panelists from all major Miami sports organizations, including:

Introduction: Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo

Chris Allan, VP of Community Engagement at Inter Miami CF

Steve Stowe, VP and Executive Director at Miami HEAT Charitable Fund

Rocky Egusquiza, Executive Director of Miami Marlins Foundation

Jason Jenkins, SVP Communications & Community Affairs at Miami Dolphins

Jason Roberts, Director of Development at Concacaf

George Altirs, Capelli Sport, Co-founder and CEO of Capelli Sport

Rudi D. Vizcaino, Regional Director of Best Buddies South Florida

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Soccer Match

Details Of This Saturday’s Celebrity Soccer Match

WHO: Juan Pablo Galavis, DJ Irie, Manolo Cardona, Rashad Jennings, Santana Moss, Mara Martin, Marco Borriello, Enoch Showunmi, Juan Arango, Julius James, Miss Florida USA 2019 Nicolette Jennings, Ariadna Gutierrez, Rachel Lindsay

WHAT: Celebrities and athletes will gather on the sands of North Beach for the second annual Celebrity Soccer Match benefitting Best Buddies. Celebrities and buddies will play in friendly matches, children’s clinics run by La Liga, Concacaf and Inter Miami CF, halftime show by Miami HEAT Cheerleaders, awards and more.

WHERE: North Beach Bandshell Sandbowl, 7275Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141

WHEN: Saturday, November 23rd at 11am

11 am: Red carpet with celebrities and athletes

12 pm: National anthem, welcome speeches and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez photo opp

12:30 pm: First 7-on-7 game and elected officials coin toss

1:00 pm: Second 7-on-7 game

1:30 pm: Halftime show by Miami HEAT Cheerleaders

1:45 pm: Sports Mascot Performance

2:00 pm: Third 7-on-7 game

2:30 pm: South Dade vs North Dade youth soccer game

3:00 pm: Next Play Children’s Clinic

3:30 pm: Celebrity Soccer Match Awards

The partnership between Celebrity Soccer Match and Best Buddies offers the first fully integrated Best Buddies employed sporting event. The mission is to promote a culture of sports inclusion, social responsibility and employment integration of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) as a way to make a positive impact in the communities.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Soccer Match

Thousands of guests will be welcomed to the star-studded event, including sports fans, socialites, industry professionals, notable philanthropists and city officials with a common goal of raising funds for the Best Buddies organization. For the November 23rd event, general admission is free and open to the public and VIP Lounge tickets are available for $150. Tickets can be purchased at www.celebritysoccermatch.com / Social Media: @celebritysoccermatch