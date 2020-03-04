Photo Credit: The Ranch at Rock Creek

National (and international) coronavirus quarantines are going to make serious travel impossible for the near future, but if you can make it to one of these five remote luxury properties before hardcore bans begin, count yourself lucky. The quarantine is essential to health and well-being, but if you can afford to do so, why suffer?

Utah: Amangiri

Photo Credit: Amangiri

There are few places more isolated—or more luxurious—than the Aman group’s Amangiri, a stunning property in Utah whose nearest town is 25 miles away. Those who are allowed out will still feel completely isolated in the best way possible, with a plethora of outdoor activities that highlight the awe-inspiring natural landscape of rock formations and hidden wilderness hotspots. Spend your quarantine in the four-bedroom Mesa home, which has a 50-foot infinity pool, private courtyard, professional grade kitchen, bathrooms with rain showers and soaking tubs underfloor heating and a stone terrace that afford spectacular views of the desert at sunrise and sunset.

Amangiri, 1 Kayenta Rd, Canyon Point, UT

Montana: The Ranch at Rock Creek

Photo Credit: The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch at Rock Creek is located in the heart of the Montana wilderness—a great place to go if you want to escape the coronavirus, or otherwise; it is the only five-star guest ranch in Montana. Those who want serious privacy should look at the luxury canvas cabins meandering along Rock Creek, all of which fully embody the “glamping” experience. We recommend Sweet Grass, which is highlighted by two master suites, each of which features a king bed, a claw foot bathtub, a private full bath and a gas stove, a kitchenette, dining table, wood-burning stove and an outdoor patio, where you can relax to the sounds of nearby Rock Creek in a private cedar soaking tub. Then, depending up how long you’ll be staying in seclusion, there are loads of winter/spring/summer amenities on offer as well, including fly fishing, sporting clay shooting, geocaching, hiking, biking, bowling, snowshoeing, horse-drawn sleigh rides, ice skating, sledding and horseback riding. Cowboy take you away, indeed. Far, far, away.

The Ranch at Rock Creek, 79 Carriage House Ln, Philipsburg, MT 59858

Virginia: The Lodge at Primland

Photo Credit: The Lodge at Primland

If you’re looking to escape the world and outrun the coronavirus, the 12,000-acre escape Lodge at Primland is a wise choice. This lovely, lush paradise in southern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains is not only remote and beautiful, but chock-full of activities that will keep resort-goers from getting bored during a lockdown. These include golf, sport-shooting, hiking on the Old Appalachian Trail, biking, archery, air rifle, horseback riding, fly-fishing, clay shooting, stargazing at the on-site observatory, tree-climbing and even tomahawk throwing. Stay in an adults-only treehouse to feel like you’re well and truly removed from the rest of the world.

The Lodge at Primland, 2000 Busted Rock Rd, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120

Hawaii: Montage Kapalua Bay

Photo Credit: Montage Kapalua Bay

Head to Hawaii for sunshine, warmth and an escape from the world at the 24-acre Montage Kapalua Bay, a beachfront resort set atop Maui‘s picturesque Kapalua Bay, far removed from the hustle and bustle of Wailea. Remove yourself from people at one of over 50 residences, ranging from one to four bedrooms with spacious living rooms, large private lanais, fully equipped kitchens, elegant master suites and luxurious bathrooms with designs that beautifully reflect the resort’s island heritage. You need not see another soul with the variety of activities offered here, which include horseback riding, hiking, snorkeling and sport fishing. Plus, seeing just see one of those magical Hawaiian rainbows to feel that everything is going to be alright.

Montage Kapalua Bay, 1 Bay Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761