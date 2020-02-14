Zach Lavine
Watch Harry Styles Salsa With James Corden’s Parents (Only) in Miami!

Celebrities, News

 

The dust has settled from the Super Bowl and from Harry and Meghan’s uber-secret JP Morgan sponsored sashay in and out of Miami, and things are kind of quiet, but resurfacing from the Bowl is this fantastic segment on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, filmed in Miami during Super Bowl and just now making its debut.

Mr. & Mrs. Corden with Harry Styles in the MIA

Photo Credit: YouTube

The segment features Harry Styles salsa dancing with Corden’s parents, which is a whole lot more of Styles in Miami than the party goers at that mess of a canceled Pepsi party got to see. “I feel like I’m from Miami,” Styles tells the camera.

Oh, hey, Andy Garcia at Ball & Chain!

Photo Credit: Instagram

Actor Andy Garcia, who stars in a new home reno hijinks series “Flipped” on streaming service Quibi, spent his Friday afternoon jamming with the Ball & Chain Quartet at Little Havana’s live music hot spot. Garcia was there with his artist nephew, Victor Garcia, who was unveiling his Carnaval Miami 2020 poster.

View this post on Instagram

2 M O N T H S . . . 💍

A post shared by Monica Velasco (@monicalvel) on

Former Miami Dolphins player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor was spotted Wednesday at DUNE at Auberge Beach having dinner with fiancée and former Dolphins cheerleader Monica Velasco, who later posted Insta-stories about the couple’s dreamy spa day at the Auberge Beach Spa.

Akon & Michael Blackson go big at El Dorado 305

Photo Credit: El Dorado 305

Auto-Tune OG Akonwho just recently made waves with his plans to create his own city in Senegal called “Akon City,” was spotted at Miami’s El Dorado 305 enjoying lunch with a group of friends, including comedian Michael Blackson, who gladly posed for pictures with fans.

Gronk on the veggie train at Delicious Raw

Photo Credit: Handout

Beachgoers in Miami were in awe over three-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski’s ripped body on the beach this past week. The 30-year-old former Patriot had been parading his ripped 12-pack and guns all over the pristine sands and white waters. But on Wednesday the 6 ft 6-foot 265 lb. tight end gave some insight into what might be fueling his body: a vegetarian diet?  The star was spotted sitting on the patio of Miami Beach hot spot Delicious Raw for breakfast. “He seemed very chill and low key,” said one fellow diner, which is surprising considering Gronk is a well-known party boy. But it seems like he may be growing up. “He was standing at the register ordering for a bit, inquiring about all of the different vegetarian foods.”

