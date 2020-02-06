Photo Credit: Lewis Tse Pui Lung/Shutterstock.com

If you’ve got it (wealth, that is), we say flaunt it–especially on Valentine’s Day! Come Feb. 14, here are the hotel packages where you can extravagantly express your love and devotion.

Langham Pasadena

Photo Credit: Langham Pasadena

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena is offering its Roses & Romance suite experience—a tribute to it’s long-standing relationship with the The Tournament of Roses and The Rose Bowl Stadium (plus, you know, celebrating love and all that). The premium package includes a two-night stay in The Langham Huntington’s 3,200-square-foot Tournament of Roses Presidential Suite; in-suite VIP amenities including a bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal Rosé Brut Millesime Champagne, 100 long-stemmed roses, chocolate-covered strawberries, a pair of monogrammed Langham bathrobes, and fresh rose petals sprinkled throughout; a four-course dinner with wine pairings at The Royce Wood-Fired Steakhouse in the exclusive Red Wine Room; a private and exclusive tour of The Rose Bowl Stadium, including tossing a football across the iconic field followed by a Champagne toast; use of the Rose Bowl video message board to illuminate a personal “welcome” message and/or photo collage during your visit; a VIP Tour inside Tournament House, continuing into the Wrigley Gardens for instructions on the proper way to prune a rose bush and concluding with a detailed overview of float building by Tournament of Roses staff or a float builder; chauffeur-driven transportation between the Rose Bowl Stadium and the hotel via Rolls-Royce Ghost; and a dedicated Langham Service Stylist to assist in planning.

Nobu Palo Alto Hotel

Photo Credit: Nobu Epiphany Hotel

Indulge in a romantic, crisp and oaky once in a lifetime Northern California experience with Nobu Epiphany Palo Alto Hotel‘s Napa the Nobu Way package.The package offerings include a room with a view, Matsuhisa Private Collection wine upon arrival, a private helicopter ride to and from Napa, an exclusive Wine Country Kit, two private vineyard experiences at Domaine Carneros and Adler Deutsch and a grand finale Omakase dinner at Nobu when you return to the hotel that evening. As a bonus, Nobu Palo Alto will be featuring a specialty eight-course Valentine’s day menu with standouts like Negitoro caviar, salmon with truffle and Nashi pear and grilled A5 Miyazaki wagyu with Jerusalem artichoke puree. The all-inclusive package costs $11,500 for two guests.

Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe

Photo Credit: Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe

Head to the mountains of Tahoe for the ultimate “Mountain Romance” package at the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, which includes a two-night stay in the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Suite and an accompanying host of experiences. Available to book starting at $45,000, the two-night package includes roundtrip private flights via Blackbird Air from Bay Area and Los Angeles locations to Truckee Tahoe Airport, including house car pick-up and drop-off to and from the resort; a customized in-room floral arrangement, caviar tasting and Champagne on ice upon arrival; a Chef’s Table experience at Manzanita for two with wine pairings and sommelier service; breakfast in bed; the 80-minute “Tranquility for Two” couples’ massage at The Ritz-Carlton Spa; a private chocolate-making class; a winter couples’ photoshoot with a local photographer; a private moonlight snowshoe tour for two with Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries; and a private Lake Club dinner experience with rose petals, chilled Champagne, a musical performance and private access to lakefront jacuzzi.

The Dorchester

Photo Credit: The Dorchester

Experience Valentine’s Day at the Dorchester Collection’s iconic London hotel, The Dorchester, which has been transformed into a secret garden with the arrival of ‘The Dorchester Rose’ and the opening of ‘Florist at The Dorchester’, a concept store selling signature and bespoke arrangements. The hotel’s in-house designer, florist Philip Hammond, showcases this new variety of rose in spectacular displays. The Dorchester Rose will be showcased and celebrated in The Dorchester throughout the year, using on average 50,000 stems to create displays in the public areas, rooms and suites. Wake up to these roses when you book the Romantic Getaway package, which includes a stay for two, English breakfast for two, a welcome flower arrangement and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne and chocolates.

St. Regis San Francisco

Photo Credit: St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco is offering its romantic guests an opportunity this Valentine’s Day—a $50,000 opportunity. The extraordinary Valentine’s package includes a two-night stay in The Presidential Suite and a host of unique offerings, including access to unique diamond shapes and sizes via VRAI and Diamond Foundry—never-before-seen diamonds that can be chosen to create customized, one-of-a-kind earrings or a solitaire necklace set in the gold color of their choice. (The price of the diamond and final piece of jewelry are not included); a Ferry Building Farmer’s Market tour with Executive Chef Joseph Tiano where together, guests and chef, will select ingredients that will be used to curate an in-suite bespoke dinner for two; use of the property’s 9,000 square foot spa, including its tranquil indoor saltwater infinity pool featuring spectacular city views, which will turn into a romantic, private, after-hours, oasis where guests will enjoy customized, luxurious spa treatments of their choice; private, in-suite champagne sabering; a delectable Chinese New Year-inspired Art of Tea tasting in the Lobby Lounge, featuring aromatic Dammann teas from around the world, and sweet and savory bites, including artisan Dim Sum; your own St. Regis Signature Butler service throughout your stay.

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Photo Credit: Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel is inviting couples to spend Valentine’s Day indulging with its ‘Love, Nature and Culture’ package, during which couples will enjoy an immersive horseback ride on the beach and explore an ancient Roman port near the largest archaeological site in Europe, Ostia Antica. Participants will learn the basics of horseback riding, while enjoying a guided tour through a natural reserve, ending with a charming walking tour of a Renaissance village with an apertivo for couples to toast to their eternal love with the Guilio II Castle serving as a romantic backdrop. Couples craving a fun and unconventional dessert-focused activity can enjoy ‘The Flavor of Love’ experience. Priced at €150 (approximately $166) per couple, Executive Pastry Chef Dario Nuti will guide couples through a blindfolded tasting journey taking place in the comfort of their room and with a variety of chocolate creations that allow the couple to enjoy the emotions and sensations that are derived from each bite. The experience ends on a sweet note with a delicious gift for the happy couple.

Ocean House

Photo Credit: Ocean House, Architect: Centerbrook Architects

“Sea the Love” at Rhode Island’s Ocean House with the big daddy of all Valentine’s Day packages—a $91,900 behemoth that includes a two-night stay in the hote’s Tower Suite with stunning views of three coastal states (Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York); a red 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e Plug-In Hybrid (US purchase and delivery to the Ocean House); a private seafood cooking class in the Center for Wine & Culinary Arts or in-room; an Ocean Bliss massage for two in the Five-Star OH! Spa; a Fondue Village in-gondola experience with Veuve Clicquot pairings; and dinner for two at COAST restaurant with wine pairings.

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

Photo Credit: Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa/Instagram

Nothing says romance like Champagne, which is why a visit to a property IN Champagne is a must. This Valentine’s Day, the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, the area’s first-ever luxury wellness property, offering a 16,000 sq. foot spa in concert with Biologique Reserche, private visits to champagne cellars for tastings (not open to the public) arranged by the Champagne Concierge, and Michelin-starred dining at Le Royal. The Leading Hotels of the World property is offering an exclusive package that includes a Valentine’s-night stay, a bottle of handpicked bubbly upon arrival, complimentary breakfast to the suite, a multi-course dinner prepared by Michelin-starred Chef Jean Denis Rieubland with bubbly pairings, and a 1-hour massage for two people.

Lotte New York Palace

Photo Credit: Lotte New York Palace

Lotte New York Palace, one of Manhattan’s most iconic luxury properties, is celebrating love this year with a Valentine’s Day package that includes an overnight stay in the Hästens Ultimate Sleep Suite, the hotel’s newly-unveiled suite in partnership with Hästens; a consultation with Lotte New York Palace’s Sleep Curator before check-in to customize their stay experience prior to arrival; a Vividus bed in the master bedroom – the only suite in the world to house this iteration of the Vividus, which retails for $200,000; a full Hästens accessories closet, featuring products from the brands luxurious Sleepwear Collection such as bathrobes, slippers, down boots, sleep masks and more; a wine-paired dinner for two prepared in-suite by Executive Chef Cedric Tovar; and signature service elements, including Maître d’etage service, complimentary Wi-Fi, Maybach car service and packing and unpacking services.

Hotel Metropole Monte Carlo

Photo Credit: Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo

If you’re thinking of the perfect place to propose on the Day of Love, Hotel Metropole Monte Carlo is it. Start your proposal day in style, starting with a helicopter transfer to the hotel and a personalized welcome upon arrival, before being led to the magnificent Suite Carré d’Or where a number of surprises await, including welcome gifts and a bottle of Dom Pérignon. In preparation for the big moment, a personal butler will serve a romantic candle-lit dinner on the star-lit terrace overlooking the Mediterranean ocean and the hotel’s pool. You will then be guided towards the staircase to discover the text, ‘Will you marry me?’ projected on the bottom of the pool. Classic.