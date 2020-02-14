Real Estate Developers Panel Started 2020 Summit

The real estate developer panel at the Haute Residence 2020 Luxury Miami Real Estate Summit, “Titans of Miami” kicked off the anticipated event at Residences by Armani/Casa (18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida).

The panelists spoke extensively about the past, present and future of development growth in Miami, South Florida, on national, and international levels. Their developments in Miami have generated worldwide headlines and were rightfully highlighted in their answers. As well-known names in the real estate and development community, they were the perfect start to the full day’s worth of panels at the Summit.

Residences by Armani/Casa developer Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development remarked on the boom that the real estate industry in Miami is experiencing. “(To) people trying to time the market and be financial analysts, stop,” he said. “If you think it’s expensive now, just wait, because it’s not going to get any cheaper,” answering about why people should buy properties now.

Shahab S. Karmely, Founder of KAR Properties LLC and a staple in the development world of Miami having developed marvels like One River Point, once again participated in the exclusive panel at Haute Residence‘s annual real estate summit.

Daniel Kodsi, CEO of Royal Palm Companies, spoke about PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter, a project that is taking downtown Miami and South Florida by storm as the most amenitized building in the U.S., situated 90 feet above the ground. “When we started talking about it, we said ‘let’s do one great building. It has got to survive probably through a couple of markets from the day you launch it to the day you finish it,’” he said, helping to grasp the longevity of time and “developments” that can happen throughout the building of a project the size of PARAMOUNT.

Louis Birdman echoed that and added, “Miami is a relative bargain compared to other global cities”. The South Florida cosmopolitan city has attracted hundreds, if not thousands, of residents from high-profile areas like New York. As co-developer of the recently-completed One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects, designed by the architecture genius, he said, “We wanted someone that had no preconception about Miami” as he remembered how Hadid ended up as the one for the job.

Ricardo Tabet, Co-founder and CEO of Optimum Development USA was present less than a week since the groundbreaking ceremony of Monaco Yacht Club & Residences, the boutique luxury residential building that will house its own marina in the MiMo district of Miami Beach.

Co-founder and CEO of Fortune International Group and Miami expert Edgardo Defortuna said, “Miami attracts the best crowds of everyone throughout the world,” as he spoke fondly of the Magic City and its surroundings, where he has been responsible for billions of dollars in real estate transactions.

Eric Fordin, Vice President at The Related Group, joined Haute Residence’s real estate summit for the first time. Fordin oversees land acquisition, partnership agreements, development budget creation, project fiscal responsibility at Related, which he joined in 2004.

Marcelo Kingston, Managing Partner of Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management (REAM) said, “The connectivity to the beach, to the boardwalk and the natural landscape of Miami will make your life at 57 Ocean unique and special,” as he described the highly-anticipated project’s, which recently hosted a special dinner for the Haute Living Dallas issue featuring NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman during Super Bowl week.

President of RelatedISG International Realty Alex Vidal served as Moderator for the panel, asking questions of the Titans that produced answers which engaged and did not let go of the audience for over an hour. A successful start to the real estate summit that was just getting started.