Rapper Kash Doll On Her Upcoming “Dollhouse” Tour & Which Single She Hopes Will Be This Summer’s Top Hit

2019 was quite the year for rapper Kash Doll, who received a 2019 BET Award nomination for “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist,” released her sizzling hot album “Stacked,” and toured the country with Meek Mill. With 30 million-plus on-demand streams, garnering the BMI Social Star Award and “Issa Wave Award” at the BET Social Awards, securing a new management deal with Title 9 Productions and inking a recording contract with Republic Records, there is no slowing her down.

This year, Kash Doll is already off to an incredible start as she prepares for her headlining 12-date North American ‘Dollhouse’ tour kicking off next month hitting major cities everywhere from Boston and New York to Los Angeles and Toronto. (Opening for her will be Rubi Rose and Jucee Froot). The tour gets underway in her hometown of Detroit on March 15 at Little Caesars Arena and finishes up in April in Boston.

We caught up recently with her to chat about her success and working with everyone from Drake to Lil Wayne.

Photo Credit: Universal Music Group

How did a young girl growing up in Detroit garner millions of independent streams and establish herself as a rapper to reckon with?

It all happened so naturally that it’s something I can’t really explain. People just gravitate to me. It wasn’t too much that I did this or that. I just kind of went with the flow and kept putting out remixes.

How did you come up with the name Kash Doll?

I have always been a doll. I like dressing up and I like to get my hair done, and I’m always about my cash. My friends and I were sitting around trying to come up with a name and this just seemed perfect.

What was it like opening for Drake when he came to Detroit?

That was an amazing experience. That was back in 2016 and he reached out to me to open for his show. It was incredible.

Photo Credit: Michael Lavine

How did the collaboration on “Kitten” with Lil Wayne come about?

Lil Wayne is such an icon. His daughter, Reginae Carter, was following me on Instagram. I just reached out to her to see if she could get my stuff over to her dad. I sent a song over to her and she gave it to him. He liked it, so we started talking and then he recorded “Kitten” with me. That was an amazing experience.

You have worked with everyone from Rick Ross to Big Sean. Who else would you like to work with?

I’d say Rhianna and Beyonce.

Your single “Ice Me Out” was a top summer song last year. What do you hope will be this summer’s favorite?

Probably “Doin Too Much.”

What else is up this year for you?

Touring, some more music, just everything, more videos too and traveling.

Photo Credit: Michael Lavine