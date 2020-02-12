Haute Residence kicked off the Haute Residence 2020 Luxury Miami Real Estate Summit last night with a special dinner at Armani Restaurant inside the luxurious Residences by Armani/Casa, site of this year’s Summit.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Some of the real estate industry’s biggest names were in attendance, having flown in from places as far as the Cayman Islands, New York, and San Francisco.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The evening was highlighted by remarks from Dezer Development’s Gil Dezer and Haute Living‘s Seth Semilof, who thanked all in attendance for what promises to be the best real estate summit that South Florida has seen. A full schedule of the Summit is below; see the big names participating in today’s event.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The three-course dinner of fine Italian cuisine included an antipasto option of Polpette (beef, pork and veal meatballs), a Caprese Salad, and Insalata di Cesare. The secondi included a selection of Bronzino (broiled Mediterranean sea bass), Parmigiano di Pollo Arrosto (roasted herb chicken breast), Bistecca (dry-aged filet mignon), and Tortellini Bolognese (classic red wine meat sauce). To end on a sweet note, the dolci offered tiramisu, alfajores (shortbread cookies), and a Lemon Sorbetto (amaretti cookie).

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Full Schedule of Events at Haute Residence 2020 Luxury Miami Real Estate Summit:

11:00am – 11:30am: Welcome and Registration

11:45am – 1:15pm: Titans of Miami – “East Coast Kings”

Masters of the Miami skyline sound off on where they see the luxury market heading and its evolution.

Developer Panelists: Gil Dezer, Louis Birdman, Dan Kodsi, Shahab Karmely, Marcelo Kingston, Edgardo Defortuna, Ricardo Tabet, Eric Fordin

1:15pm – 1:30pm: Jumbo Loan King

Eric Fessler, expert entrepreneur, has over 30 years of mortgage banking experience closing over $10 billion. Fessler discusses the procurement of jumbo loans in single-family homes along with warranty and non-warranty new condominium developments on a nationwide scale.

1:30pm – 2:30pm: Lunch – Residences by Armani/Casa

Network with the greatest minds of development and brokerage in the luxury real estate market.

2:45pm – 3:45pm: International Power Brokers Panel

Top broker/agents from key international real estate meccas such as Miami Beach, Los Angeles, New York City and Cayman Islands sound off on the latest in market conditions and development.

Panelists: Dolly Lenz and Jenny Lenz (NYC), Mary Ann Osborn (LA), Richard Steinberg (NYC), Cody Vichinsky (NYC) Olivia Hsu Decker (San Francisco) Jay Parker (Miami), Ben Bacal (Hollywood Hills), Michael Goldstein (Miami), Sue Nickason (Cayman Islands)

4:00pm – 5:00pm: Miami Power Brokers

Top South Florida brokers share their knowledge on the evolution and direction of the luxury market today.

Panelists: Jill Eber, Maria Eugenia Alvarez Vitale, Jeff Miller, Lourdes Alatriste, Steve Solomon, Crista Ryan, Sebastian Tettamanti, Christian Martinez

5:00pm: Summit Closing Remarks

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice