Super Bowl LIV
News
Super Bowl LIV Week In Miami: Highlights, Celebrity Sightings, Luxury Experiences And More
troy aikman
Celebrities
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet

Haute Residence Real Estate Summit Kicks Off With Dinner At Residences By Armani/Casa

City Guide, Haute Events, Haute Scene, Lifestyle, News

Haute Residence kicked off the Haute Residence 2020 Luxury Miami Real Estate Summit last night with a special dinner at Armani Restaurant inside the luxurious Residences by Armani/Casa, site of this year’s Summit.

2020 real estate summit dinner 1Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Some of the real estate industry’s biggest names were in attendance, having flown in from places as far as the Cayman Islands, New York, and San Francisco.

2020 real estate summit dinner 3Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

2020 real estate summit dinner 7Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The evening was highlighted by remarks from Dezer Development’s Gil Dezer and Haute Living‘s Seth Semilof, who thanked all in attendance for what promises to be the best real estate summit that South Florida has seen. A full schedule of the Summit is below; see the big names participating in today’s event.

2020 real estate summit dinner 2Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The three-course dinner of fine Italian cuisine included an antipasto option of Polpette (beef, pork and veal meatballs), a Caprese Salad, and Insalata di Cesare. The secondi included a selection of Bronzino (broiled Mediterranean sea bass), Parmigiano di Pollo Arrosto (roasted herb chicken breast), Bistecca (dry-aged filet mignon), and Tortellini Bolognese (classic red wine meat sauce). To end on a sweet note, the dolci offered tiramisu, alfajores (shortbread cookies), and a Lemon Sorbetto (amaretti cookie).

2020 real estate summit dinner 5Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

2020 real estate summit dinner 6Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

2020 real estate summit dinner 11Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

2020 real estate summit dinner 8Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

2020 real estate summit dinner 9Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

2020 real estate summit dinner 10Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

2020 real estate summit dinner 12Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

2020 real estate summit dinner 13Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

2020 real estate summit dinner 14Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

2020 real estate summit dinner 3Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Full Schedule of Events at Haute Residence 2020 Luxury Miami Real Estate Summit:

11:00am – 11:30am: Welcome and Registration

11:45am – 1:15pm: Titans of Miami – “East Coast Kings”

Masters of the Miami skyline sound off on where they see the luxury market heading and its evolution.

Developer Panelists: Gil Dezer, Louis Birdman, Dan Kodsi, Shahab Karmely, Marcelo Kingston, Edgardo Defortuna, Ricardo Tabet, Eric Fordin

1:15pm – 1:30pm: Jumbo Loan King

Eric Fessler, expert entrepreneur, has over 30 years of mortgage banking experience closing over $10 billion. Fessler discusses the procurement of jumbo loans in single-family homes along with warranty and non-warranty new condominium developments on a nationwide scale.

1:30pm – 2:30pm: Lunch – Residences by Armani/Casa

Network with the greatest minds of development and brokerage in the luxury real estate market.

2:45pm – 3:45pm: International Power Brokers Panel

Top broker/agents from key international real estate meccas such as Miami Beach, Los Angeles, New York City and Cayman Islands sound off on the latest in market conditions and development.

Panelists: Dolly Lenz and Jenny Lenz (NYC), Mary Ann Osborn (LA), Richard Steinberg (NYC), Cody Vichinsky (NYC) Olivia Hsu Decker (San Francisco) Jay Parker (Miami), Ben Bacal (Hollywood Hills), Michael Goldstein (Miami), Sue Nickason (Cayman Islands)

4:00pm – 5:00pm: Miami Power Brokers

Top South Florida brokers share their knowledge on the evolution and direction of the luxury market today.

Panelists: Jill Eber, Maria Eugenia Alvarez Vitale, Jeff Miller, Lourdes Alatriste, Steve Solomon, Crista Ryan, Sebastian Tettamanti, Christian Martinez

5:00pm: Summit Closing Remarks

2020 real estate summit dinner 15Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Zach Lavine
Celebrities
February 12, 2020
How Chicago Bulls Star Zach Lavine Is Planning On Making A Championship Win His Future
By Laura Schreffler
Mikey Murphy
News
February 12, 2020
21-Year-Old Filmmaker Mikey Murphy Dishes On His Innovative New Snap Originals Series, “Save Me”
By Laura Schreffler
Four Seasons Bora Bora
News
February 11, 2020
The Top Winter Getaways Of The Rich & Famous
By Laura Schreffler
gucci osteria da massimo bottura beverly hills
City Guide
February 11, 2020
A Sneak Peek Into Gucci Osteria Da Massimo Bottura In Beverly Hills Opening Later This Month
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader