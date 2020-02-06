Garth Brooks Celebrated An Exclusive Early Birthday Bash Last Night In Massachusetts

Garth Brooks couldn’t have picked a better place to get an early birthday celebration underway. Even though his birthday isn’t officially until tomorrow, last night, he rocked the house at Six String Grill and Stage near Gillette Stadium for his seventh intimate “Dive Bar” concert where he performed for just 900 attendees, who, at one point, stopped to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.

For this year’s CMA Entertainer of the Year who can sell out a stadium of more than 70,000 people in less than 90 minutes, this was an incredible chance to see the Grammy award winning artist up close and personal. Just last year, Brooks launched The Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records across the country and embarked on a seven-city “Dive Bar” tour.

The #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history performed some of his biggest hits last night, including “The Thunder Rolls,” “Friends in Low Places,” and “Fishin’ In The Dark.” After the concert, Brooks went live on Inside Studio G, his weekly Facebook live series, to talk about why Boston is “the place to play,” and how much New Englanders “love their country music.”

The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year started his Dive Bar concert series last summer at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago. Other stops included Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, CA; Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX; The Barn in Sanford, FL; The Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, OH; and Prospectors in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Last night’s Massachusetts show was previously scheduled for December, but had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

His latest single “Dive Bar” (and first collaboration with Blake Shelton), which will be debuting on his upcoming studio album, FUN, inspired the seven-date dive bar show tour. It was also the most added song at country radio upon its debut. When the song made its debut, the music video received more than 30 million views, which was the highest number of music video streams on Facebook in country music history and his first new music video in 12 years.