Where To Dine Out During Restaurant Week In Boston

As soon as March rolls around, Bostonians are preparing for the return of Dine Out Boston, formerly known as Restaurant Week, a two-week event that gets underway March 1. Now is your chance to sample haute cuisine with multi-course lunch and dinner offerings at the most luxurious restaurants in town. From Japenese restaurants to stylish steakhouses, we have rounded up five of the best spots to check out for Dine Out Boston. Here’s a look at our favorites:

BOSTON CHOPS

Photo Credit: Boston Chops

If you haven’t been already, now is the time to check out this super swanky spot in Downtown Crossing that is the second outpost from chef/co-owner Chris Coombs. For the two-course lunch, choose between a sampling of creamy New England clam chowder, an iceberg salad with house cured bacon or mussels in a Calabrian chili tomato broth. Entree choices include a grilled pork chop, hanger steak or skirt steak, or a cast-iron-seared filet available for an upcharge. For the three-course dinner, choose a starter like local oysters, a Caesar salad, crispy oxtail croquettes or a spring greens salad. Main offerings include bucatini Bolognaise, grilled garlic shrimp, or steak frites. Indulgent add-ons (available for an upcharge) include roasted bone marrow or grilled half lobster. Be sure to save room for a sampling of sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce or an almond sponge cake with vanilla ice cream and prosecco sorbet.

DAVIO’S

Photo Credit: Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Get started here during lunch with their three-course menu that kicks off with a sampling of burrata with pancetta, pea greens and asparagus in a chardonnay vinaigrette or chicken soup. Move on to a second course of chicken Milanese, swordfish with lemon spaghetti or Atlantic salmon. Desserts include a choice of lemon cake with blueberry ice cream and banana chocolate bread pudding. For dinner, expect to see dishes like beef tartare, spinach cavatelli with sweet sausage, free range chicken and braised beef short ribs. (Sunday brunch will also be offered as a three-course prix fixe menu).

75 Arlington Street, Boston; Website

ZUMA

Photo Credit: Zuma

Located on the second floor of the new Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston, enjoy Dine Out for their specialty three-course lunch featuring everything from avocado and asparagus salad with honey lemon dressing; salmon tartare with ponzu and mustard miso; chicken with spring onion to shrimp tempura with chili tofu. Move along to a sampling of spicy fried tofu, avocado and brown rice donburi; salmon teriyaki with pickled cucumber; skirt steak with shiso chimichurri; black cod marinated in saikyo miso with wasabi citrus sauce or spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chili and sweet soy.

One Dalton Street, Boston; Website

B&G OYSTERS

Photo Credit: Barbara Lynch Gruppo

Over at Barbara Lynch‘s B&G Oysters, they will be serving up a lunch menu that includes a first course selection of New England clam chowder or a bibb lettuce salad. From there, choose between a crab cake BLT or littlenecks. Finish it all off with a sampling of chocolate mousse. For dinner, keep an eye out for starters like hamachi crudo and a crab cake salad. Second courses include blue cod with whipped potatoes or squid ink tagliatelle.

550 Tremont Street, Boston; Website

BISTRO DU MIDI

Photo Credit: Bistro du Midi

Located across the street from the Boston Public Garden, this luxe spot focuses on French fare. The specialty three-course lunch menu here includes first course choices of venison terrine, black truffle cauliflower soup or arugula and endive salad before moving on to salmon and tuna crudo, poulet frites with statler breast or a prosciutto and goat cheese sandwich. Finish it off with a sampling of either Yuzu chocolate cheesecake or lemon almond frangipane. For dinner, expect to see the same first and third course offerings with main events of chestnut gnocchi; hake with mussels and broccoli rabe; Giannone chicken and Bavette steak.

272 Boylston Street, Boston; Website