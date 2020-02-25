Zach Lavine
Christian Louboutin Hosts Celebs To Preview His L’Exhibition[niste] Exhibition In Paris

Art, Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News, Travel

christian louboutin & dita von teese
Christian Louboutin and Dita Von Teese

Photo Credit: Stephane Feugere

Ahead of its public debut, the Christian Louboutin L’Exhibition[niste] exhibit opened its doors to select celebrity guests at the Palais de la Porte Dorée Museum, for a cocktail party and private dinner. This marks the largest ever exhibit showcasing Louboutin’s work, spanning over a variety of verticals outside of just footwear, and also the first exhibit in his hometown of Paris, France.

christian louboutin L'Exhibition[niste]Photo Credit: Marc Domage/Christian Louboutinchristian louboutin L'Exhibition[niste]Photo Credit: Marc Domage/Christian Louboutin

The venue—Palais de la Porte Dorée Museum—played a significant role in the world-renowned designer’s career. He first began to visit the space as a young boy, where, early on, he saw a sign noting that visitors were prohibited from wearing high-heeled shoes: a driving force behind his lifelong vocation and the inspiration behind one of his signature styles—the Pigalle pump. The five-month long L’Exhibition[niste] exhibition at the Museum was the result of Louboutin sponsoring a project to enhance the venue, after which he was invited to curate his own immersive showcase.

christian louboutin L'Exhibition[niste]Photo Credit: Marc Domage/Christian Louboutinchristian louboutin L'Exhibition[niste]Photo Credit: Marc Domage/Christian Louboutin

Guests like Janelle Monae, Dita Von Teese, Karlie Kloss and Diane Von Furstenberg joined Louboutin to preview the exhibition, with a cocktail party featuring a live performance by L’Orchestre Lamoureaux—lead by Chief Nicolas Krauze—and a private dinner, where the Orchestra was joined by Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino.

christian louboutin L'Exhibition[niste]Photo Credit: Christian Louboutinchristian louboutin L'Exhibition[niste]Photo Credit: Christian Louboutin

L’Exhibition[niste] will open to the public tomorrow, February 26th 2020 and will be open for viewing at the Palais de la Porte Dorée in Paris until July 26th, 2020. To purchase tickets, click here.

Christian Louboutin Presents: The Exhibition Opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Karlie Kloss
Photo Credit: Luc Castel/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Presents: The Exhibition Opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Diane Von Furstenberg and Albert Elbaz
Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Presents: The Exhibition Opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Dita Von Teese
Photo Credit: Luc Castel/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Presents: The Exhibition Opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Janelle Monae
Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Presents: The Exhibition Opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Christian Louboutin
Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Presents: The Exhibition Opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Monica Bellucci
Photo Credit: Luc Castel/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Presents: The Exhibition Opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Sabrina Elba
Photo Credit: Luc Castel/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Presents: The Exhibition Opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Derek Blasberg
Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Presents: The Exhibition Opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Diane Von Furstenberg and Talita Von Furstenberg
Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

