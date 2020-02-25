Photo Credit: Stephane Feugere

Ahead of its public debut, the Christian Louboutin L’Exhibition[niste] exhibit opened its doors to select celebrity guests at the Palais de la Porte Dorée Museum, for a cocktail party and private dinner. This marks the largest ever exhibit showcasing Louboutin’s work, spanning over a variety of verticals outside of just footwear, and also the first exhibit in his hometown of Paris, France.

Photo Credit: Marc Domage/Christian Louboutin Photo Credit: Marc Domage/Christian Louboutin

The venue—Palais de la Porte Dorée Museum—played a significant role in the world-renowned designer’s career. He first began to visit the space as a young boy, where, early on, he saw a sign noting that visitors were prohibited from wearing high-heeled shoes: a driving force behind his lifelong vocation and the inspiration behind one of his signature styles—the Pigalle pump. The five-month long L’Exhibition[niste] exhibition at the Museum was the result of Louboutin sponsoring a project to enhance the venue, after which he was invited to curate his own immersive showcase.

Photo Credit: Marc Domage/Christian Louboutin Photo Credit: Marc Domage/Christian Louboutin

Guests like Janelle Monae, Dita Von Teese, Karlie Kloss and Diane Von Furstenberg joined Louboutin to preview the exhibition, with a cocktail party featuring a live performance by L’Orchestre Lamoureaux—lead by Chief Nicolas Krauze—and a private dinner, where the Orchestra was joined by Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino.

Photo Credit: Christian Louboutin Photo Credit: Christian Louboutin

L’Exhibition[niste] will open to the public tomorrow, February 26th 2020 and will be open for viewing at the Palais de la Porte Dorée in Paris until July 26th, 2020. To purchase tickets, click here.

Photo Credit: Luc Castel/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Luc Castel/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Luc Castel/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Luc Castel/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin