Cadillac Celebrates The Oscars With Zoe Saldana, Rachel Brosnahan & More

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week 2020
Zoe Saldana

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac

On Thursday night, Cadillac kicked off Oscar weekend with its fifth annual cocktail party to celebrate the 92nd Academy Awards. Held at Hollywood’s iconic Chateau Marmont, the exclusive event brought together some of the industry’s top insiders and celebrities including Oscar nominees Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Shannon McIntosh, Chelsea Winstanley, Ra Vincent and Feras Fayyad.

Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week 2020
Rachel Brosnahan

Photo Credit: Katie Jones for Cadillac

Additional attendees included past Oscar winner Allison Janney, as well as Rachel Brosnahan, Zoe Saldana, Margaret Qualley, Abigail Spencer, Minnie Driver, Aisha Tyler, Nia Vardalos, Rumer Willis, Hannah Zeile, Kyle MacLachlan, Mamie Gummer, Andrew Rannells, Joel McHale, Michelle Trachtenberg, Max Greenfield, Gigi Gorgeous, Max Adler and more.

Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week 2020
Greta Gerwig, Mamie Gummer and Allison Janney

Photo Credit: Katie Jones for Cadillac

During the event, “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig and “Marriage Story” director Noah Baumbach complimented the success of each other’s films, with Greta saying how amazing it is they both have films nominated for “Best Picture.” She also admitted that they’ve never actually talked about it on camera.

Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week 2020
Kyle MacLachlan

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Cadillac

Allison Janney raved about “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and said she’ll be watching the Oscars with friends in her sweatpants, while
Rachel Brosnahan said she was excited to be in LA for Oscar weekend for the very first time. Zoe Saldana talked about how much she loved working with her husband Marco Perego on their new film project and what a treat it was to have him as her boss.

Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week 2020
A Cadillac automobile is displayed during the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac

Cadillac is a sponsor of the Oscars for the seventh consecutive year and the all-new 2021 Escalade was on display at the event, following its global reveal two days earlier in Los Angeles. Party attendees were some of the first to see the vehicle up close and personal.

Loader