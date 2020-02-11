Super Bowl LIV
News
Super Bowl LIV Week In Miami: Highlights, Celebrity Sightings, Luxury Experiences And More
troy aikman
Celebrities
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet

Tessa Hilton And Victoria Justice Attend Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet New York Fashion Week Presentation

Fashion, News

 

Madison Grace, Stacey Bendet, and Victoria Justice

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia

Each season Stacey Bendet brings whimsy and eclecticism to New York Fashion Week with her Alice + Olivia collections. This season, after undergoing the creative process of renovating her apartment in the iconic Dakota building, the New York-native applied the same creative process to her latest collection, featuring rich graphic tapestries and vintage French fabrics with a modern touch. At the debut of her Fall 2020 collection, Stacey Bendet was joined by guests that mirrored the stylish eclecticism of the brand, including Victoria Justice, Huma Abedin, Tessa Hilton, and Danielle Bernstein amongst the massive crowd who came to preview Bendet’s latest collection at Highline Stages in the Meatpacking District.

Mia Moretti and Margot of The Dolls infused the space with a curated DJ set, playing music that perfectly complemented the brocades, bohemian burnout silks, and bright paisley prints of the collection. Guests wandered about the venue to view the collection staged across five exquisitely furnished vignettes—each set imbued with a distinct color story and nomadic mood.

This season, in an effort to tackle one of the biggest issues facing the entire fashion industry, sustainability, Alice + Olivia collaborated with Zero Waste Daniel, a New York based designer and no-waste pioneer known for his fashionable and creative approach to sustainability. Zero Waste Daniel collected the excess fabric from the new Fall 2020 collection to update existing Alice + Olivia designs with embroidery details and appliquéd pieces.

“What’s old is right again,” says Bendet. “We ought to take time to appreciate the beauty of what’s here, and make it new,” explains the Alice + Olivia designer, known for including a nod to vintage fashion in her designs.

Tessa Hilton

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia

TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann

Photo Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

 

Photo Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Photo Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Photo Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Margot and Mia Moretti of The Dolls

Photo Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Stacey Bendet

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Four Seasons Bora Bora
News
February 11, 2020
The Top Winter Getaways Of The Rich & Famous
By Laura Schreffler
gucci osteria da massimo bottura beverly hills
City Guide
February 11, 2020
A Sneak Peek Into Gucci Osteria Da Massimo Bottura In Beverly Hills Opening Later This Month
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Red bamboo NYC
City Guide
February 11, 2020
Five Top Vegan Restaurants In NYC You Need To Visit Now
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Celebrities
February 11, 2020
Rapper Kash Doll On Her Upcoming “Dollhouse” Tour & Which Single She Hopes Will Be This Summer’s Top Hit
By Kellie Speed
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader