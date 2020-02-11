Photo Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia

Each season Stacey Bendet brings whimsy and eclecticism to New York Fashion Week with her Alice + Olivia collections. This season, after undergoing the creative process of renovating her apartment in the iconic Dakota building, the New York-native applied the same creative process to her latest collection, featuring rich graphic tapestries and vintage French fabrics with a modern touch. At the debut of her Fall 2020 collection, Stacey Bendet was joined by guests that mirrored the stylish eclecticism of the brand, including Victoria Justice, Huma Abedin, Tessa Hilton, and Danielle Bernstein amongst the massive crowd who came to preview Bendet’s latest collection at Highline Stages in the Meatpacking District.

Mia Moretti and Margot of The Dolls infused the space with a curated DJ set, playing music that perfectly complemented the brocades, bohemian burnout silks, and bright paisley prints of the collection. Guests wandered about the venue to view the collection staged across five exquisitely furnished vignettes—each set imbued with a distinct color story and nomadic mood.

This season, in an effort to tackle one of the biggest issues facing the entire fashion industry, sustainability, Alice + Olivia collaborated with Zero Waste Daniel, a New York based designer and no-waste pioneer known for his fashionable and creative approach to sustainability. Zero Waste Daniel collected the excess fabric from the new Fall 2020 collection to update existing Alice + Olivia designs with embroidery details and appliquéd pieces.

“What’s old is right again,” says Bendet. “We ought to take time to appreciate the beauty of what’s here, and make it new,” explains the Alice + Olivia designer, known for including a nod to vintage fashion in her designs.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Alice + Olivia

Photo Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Photo Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Photo Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Photo Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Photo Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet