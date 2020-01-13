FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Tiffany & Co. Opens Two-Year Flagship Store Next Door To Original Boutique On NYC’s Fifth Avenue

City Guide, Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Tiffany & Co.Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.

Following the temporary Men’s Holiday Pop-Up in the atrium, Tiffany & Co. has officially opened the doors to its new flagship boutique on New York City’s Fifth Avenue. Located next door to the original iconic boutique, the new store will be the official home of the brand for two years, while the original Fifth Avenue flagship undergoes a little bit of a makeover, set to be complete toward the end of 2021.

Tiffany & Co.Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.

“We have created something truly unique and visually dynamic with this space,” said Reed Krakoff, Chief Artistic Officer at Tiffany & Co. Unique and dynamic indeed—with multiple levels accessible via a vaulted, floor-to-ceiling atrium with an escalator, the space is youthful and modern to match with the brand identity. Materials like concrete, stainless steel and nickel complement the Art Deco cases—an ode to the original store—while Tiffany codes like the Flora and Fauna and Wheat Leaf motifs are reimagined in playful ways.

Tiffany & Co.Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.

The brand’s gorgeous collections are on display on the multiple floors, including high jewelry and iconic collections like Tiffany T, Tiffany Paper Flowers, Tiffany Victoria, Tiffany Keys, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Men’s, love and engagement and Home & Accessories. A VIP salon is also onsite, as well as a private selling room on each floor for discretion.

tiffany & Co.Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.

The new Tiffany & Co. boutique is located at 6 East 57th Street in Manhattan, New York. Click here for more information. 

